Mariners left short-staffed as Jacques Faty succumbs to hamstring injury

A late penalty rescued a draw for Melbourne City as the Mariners blew their chance at a comeback win.

Jacques Faty is highly unlikely to face former club Sydney FC next weekend as Central Coast sweat on the severity of the defender's hamstring injury.

Faty just a few short minutes and one touch in Saturday night's thrilling 2-2 A-League draw with Melbourne City before pulling up in pain and clutching at his hamstring.

The 32-year-old attempted to play on but, after a few minutes of limping around in pain, called to be replaced.

It was Faty's second match after missing five weeks with a knee injury.

"Looked like it was a hammy, so that'll probably be a couple of weeks which is disappointing," Mariners coach Paul Okon said.

"Jacques was getting back to full fitness.

"It means someone else will have an opportunity now and hopefully it's just a strain and not a four, five or six-week injury.

"We'll know in a couple of days."

Central Coast Mariners Central Coast Mariners Melbourne City FC Melbourne City FC 2 2 FT

Faty had played a full 90 minutes in his first game back on Wednesday night -- a demoralising 4-1 loss to Melbourne Victory in sapping heat at AAMI Park.

Okon conceded it may have been too much for the Senegalese central defender to back up 72 hours later.

"We always knew it was a bit of a risk because Jacques had been out and had only played one NYL game, so two games in three days was a big ask," Okon said.

The struggling Mariners ended 2016 with a bang at Central Coast Stadium, very nearly pulling off a famous upset over City to claim a third win of the season.

The hosts fought back from a goal down after 18-year-old man of the match Trent Buhagiar equalised before Roy O'Donovan stole a 2-1 lead with five minutes of regulation time remaining.

Okon was visibly devastated a late penalty prevented his ninth-placed side claiming all three points.

But he hoped the impressive performance was a sign of things to come.

"It wasn't to be, but for us now moving forward the hope is to be able to repeat that performance again and again and again," he said.

"We end the year in a positive way after some negative results."

Okon confirmed Fabio Ferreira and Michael Tavares will return to the starting line-up against Sydney at home.

Connor Pain is also ready to return though Buhagiar's pace and sweet finish will give the coach a welcome selection headache.