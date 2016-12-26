John van `t Schip left frustrated as Melbourne City's winless run continues

A late penalty rescued a draw for Melbourne City as the Mariners blew their chance at a comeback win.

Five games winless, fourth place and 13 points shy of the summit.

They're not John van `t Schip's ideal figures halfway through Melbourne City's A-League title push.

And the coach has warned the inconsistencies need to stop.

Four draws and one Melbourne derby loss in December have left Van `t Schip's early title favourites with plenty of ground to make up in the business end of the season.

As runaway leaders Sydney FC sit pretty 10 points clear, City's second-half New Year's Eve fadeout against struggling Central Coast marked yet another squandered opportunity.

Bruno Fornaroli's late penalty rescued a 2-2 draw in Gosford despite holding a 1-0 lead right up until the 77th minute via Tim Cahill's trademark header.

Central Coast Mariners Central Coast Mariners Melbourne City FC Melbourne City FC 2 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

A win would have allowed them to displace Brisbane in third and climb within a point of Melbourne Victory, who with a game in hand, are shaping as the Sky Blues' biggest threats.

With 14 rounds to go and given City's attacking talent, there's still ample time to turn it around.

But a frustrated Van 't Schip was losing patience.

"We are happy with the win in the FFA Cup but that's gone," he said.

"It's part of the season, but looking now at what we have achieved in the last games is what we are not happy about.

"We've dropped too many points -- we had four draws and a loss and we were leading 1-0 in all those except the Brisbane game.

"There are too many games where we play one half good, the other half not.

"It's not consistent and just not good enough."

Van 't Schip said City didn't deserve to beat the Mariners, lamenting they "lost control" after the break.

"We expected to play better, but we didn't," he said.

"That's credit to the Mariners, but also we didn't continue the way we were playing in the first half and helped them into the game."

Suspended winger Fernando Brandan was absent while City were again without Danish central central defender Michael Jakobsen (calf), though his replacement Ruon Tongyik was again promising, reading the game well and thwarting numerous Mariners chances.

City start their year against Western Sydney at AAMI Park on Friday night.