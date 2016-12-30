Sydney FC aim to keep winning streak against Brisbane Roar - Dimitrijevic

Sydney FC's Milos Dimitrijevic has urged his teammates to keep up their winning momentum.

With Melbourne Victory on their tails, midfielder Milos Dimitrijevic says it's vital A-League leaders Sydney FC avoid dropping points to fellow pacesetters the Brisbane Roar on Friday night.

Second-placed Victory have closed the gap on the unbeaten Sky Blues to seven points with a game in hand after thumping Central Coast Mariners 4-1 on Wednesday night.

As their title credentials grow stronger by the week, the third-placed Roar are also chasing and hope to shorten their nine-point deficit to six with a win at Allianz Stadium.

"Every game is important, every game you have to win three points," Dimitrijevic said.

"We know it's only halfway, and though we are now first there are many games to come.

"We know it will be tight at the end so we want to take every point."

Top of the table Sydney piled the pressure on the league strugglers Adelaide in the A-League.

Dimitrijevic agreed with coach Graham Arnold's claim rivals are becoming more intimidated with each triumph.

Perhaps not so for Brisbane, if Matt McKay's comments are anything to go by.

The Roar skipper rubbished Sydney's Invincibles talk, declaring they'll get beaten at some point and his is the team that can pull it off.

John Aloisi's side flew under the radar until very recently but are now 10 undefeated, including last month's 1-1 draw with Sydney FC at Suncorp Stadium.

But Dimitrijevic drew confidence from Sydney's eight goals in their last two games.

"We know Brisbane are very good, they are with us at the top so we respect them," he said.

"But we have very good quality ... every team has big motivation against us. We can feel it.

"Every team plays 100 per cent against us and we are the team to beat because we haven't lost yet.

"We are ready and confident and we want to keep going."

Dimitrijevic will be pushing for a fifth-straight start as he rediscovers a surge of form largely untouched since winning club player of the year in their 2014-15 grand final run.

The 32-year-old Serb played just 12 minutes of the Sky Blues' first eight games this campaign, forced to sit on the bench and watch Arnold's preferred midfield starters Brandon O'Neill and Josh Brillante.

Now back in the fold, he's eager to extend his contract into a fifth season but concedes he's yet to discuss it with the club.

There are no plans to head abroad and, for now at least, no urgency to secure his future despite being one of 13 off-contract players.

"We all want to stay because this is a very successful club," he said.

"But at the moment we're all focused to win the league, and then we will see."