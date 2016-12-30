Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque ready to keep streak alive in Brisbane

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Sydney FC's Milos Dimitrijevic

Sydney FC aim to keep winning streak

A-League AAP
Read
Sydney FC midfielder Alex Brosque

Sydney's Alex Brosque ready for Brisbane

A-League AAP
Read
Perth Glory's Dino Djulbic

Djulbic, Brandan cop A-League bans

A-League AAP
Read

Melbourne Victory 4-1 Central Coast Mariners

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory's Rhys Wiliams

Williams on Sydney's radar if Jurman leaves

Sydney FC AAP
Read
Kerem Bulut

Wanderers fire Bulut amid Thai interest

A-League AAP
Read
Adriana Jones

Newcastle look to continue Adelaide misery

W-League ESPN staff
Read
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat

Victory won't take Coast lightly - Muscat

A-League AAP
Read
Sydney FC midfielder Alex Brosque

Dominant Sydney FC yet to peak: Brosque

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix defender Tom Doyle

Tom Doyle earns Nix contract extension

A-League AAP
Read

Melbourne City 3-3 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Bosnich questions Nix place in A-League

A-League AAP
Read
Brendon Santalab scored for Western Sydney Wanderers during their Australian A-League match against Perth Glory.

Santalab facing two-match A-League ban

A-League AAP
Read
Samantha Johnson

Victory looking for first W-League win

W-League ESPN staff
Read
Wellington Phoenix

A-League top-four finish viable: Phoenix

A-League AAP
Read
Newcastle Jets' Nigel Boogaard

Jets sweat on the fitness of Boogaard

A-League AAP
Read

Arnold applauds 'intimidating' Sky Blues

A-League AAP
Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Sydney FCSydney FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Sydney FC captain Alex Brosque ready to keep streak alive in Brisbane

Sydney FC midfielder Alex Brosque
Alex Brosque is confident that Sydney FC can do even better despite their good form.

Even captain Alex Brosque admits he is surprised by Sydney FC's record-breaking start to the A-League season.

But he is confident they can extend their 12 game unbeaten run on Friday night against second-placed Brisbane Roar, who will be without Brett Holman.

Brosque's Boxing Day brace helped the Sky Blues romp to a 4-0 win over Adelaide United, extending their unprecedented run.

They now have nine wins and three draws -- the best start to any Australian national league season -- after 12 games.

Much to Brosque's amazement.

Top of the table Sydney piled the pressure on the league strugglers Adelaide in the A-League.

"I was a bit surprised when I looked at the stats," Brosque told AAP.

"But looking at the amount of points we have got is definitely tough to do.

"Especially in a competition like ours. With the salary cap the teams are so even, anyone can beat anyone."

But Brosque is confident no one will be beating Sydney FC any time soon.

The Sydney FC striker confident in the belief there is no better time to play the Roar than when they are without Holman at Allianz Stadium.

The former Socceroos attacker has been sidelined since earlier this month with a knee injury.

"I think them losing Holman in the last few weeks has hurt them a little bit," Brosque said of the Roar.

"It has hurt them going forward.

"I think we are getting them at a good time."

Sydney FC are nine points clear of Brisbane and now Brosque wants to put daylight between the Sky Blues and the Roar.

"This is one, if we can beat Brisbane we get a fair gap between us and them," he said.

"We want to finish this Christmas-New Year period strong."

Brosque's double against the Reds ensured he became just the second player to score 50 goals for one A-League club.

He notched goal No.50 and No.51 in Adelaide on Boxing Day to gain entry to the elite club.

Archie Thompson is the only other member of the club after he scored 90 for Melbourne Victory

"It's nice. It shows if anything what the club means to me," Brosque said.

"I can't see myself at any other club."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.