Sydney FC line up Rhys Williams as Matt Jurman courts K-League move

There were six goals and two red cards in the scintillating draw between Melbourne City and Perth Glory.

Sydney FC are in the frame to sign star Perth defender Rhys Williams as their own key centre-back Matt Jurman eyes a move to Asia.

The Sky Blues recently made a formal inquiry about the availability of Williams but were told by Glory that his one-year deal included a clause for a second year.

However his omission from Kenny Lowe's squad in the last two matches is a strong indication that the 28-year-old will leave his hometown club after an unremarkable few months back in Australia.

And with Jurman fielding interest from at least one Korean outfit and the January transfer window looming the timing could be perfect.

"We've got Asian agents knocking on the door for some of our players," Sky Blues coach Arnold admitted.

"The transfer window is coming up and anything can happen in the A-League.

"If that was to happen and Rhys was available, he's a top-quality player and one we'd look at."

The value of Sydney's squad has continued to swell thanks to the club's record-breaking start to the campaign -- the best in Australian top flight football history after 12 games.

Jurman's possible departure aside, Arnold was adamant the club would not lose its most prized personnel to the lucrative Asian market.

Midfielder Brandon O'Neill has already signed a fresh two-year deal but Sydney still have another 13 players coming off contract.

"We're confident we'll keep all the players we want to keep," Arnold said.

"We expect that within the next 10 days there'll be two, three or four re-signings."

On the field Arnold is pushing the bar increasingly higher, calling for more improvement ahead of Friday night's home showdown with Brisbane and citing room to tighten up defensively, despite having conceded just five goals.

The coach declared his side can be the best team the A-League has seen -- but not until they've broken the regular-season points record.

Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of Adelaide United lifted the unbeaten Sky Blues nine points clear at the top of the table.

With 30 points and 25 rounds to go, Sydney are on track to better Western Sydney's all-time mark for a 10-team league of 57 points (2012-13).

"At the moment we're on 30 points and sitting in a good position," Arnold said.

"I want to be in a great position. It will only be great if we get 58 or plus."