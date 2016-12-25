Melbourne Victory's Kevin Muscat warns against complacency in A-League

Previous
Liverpool
Stoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat

Victory won't take Coast lightly - Muscat

A-League AAP
Read
Sydney FC midfielder Alex Brosque

Dominant Sydney FC yet to peak: Brosque

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix defender Tom Doyle

Tom Doyle earns Nix contract extension

A-League AAP
Read

Melbourne City 3-3 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Bosnich questions Nix place in A-League

A-League AAP
Read
Brendon Santalab scored for Western Sydney Wanderers during their Australian A-League match against Perth Glory.

Santalab facing two-match A-League ban

A-League AAP
Read
Samantha Johnson

Victory looking for first W-League win

W-League ESPN staff
Read
Wellington Phoenix

A-League top-four finish viable: Phoenix

A-League AAP
Read
Newcastle Jets' Nigel Boogaard

Jets sweat on the fitness of Boogaard

A-League AAP
Read

Arnold applauds 'intimidating' Sky Blues

A-League AAP
Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Sydney FCSydney FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Newcastle Jets 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

Australian A-League
Read

Adelaide United 0-4 Sydney FC

Australian A-League
Read
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
2
2
FT
Game Details
City confront their A-League Perth demons

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix's Adam Parkhouse

Doyle poised for Phoenix starting return

A-League AAP
Read
Newcastle Jets striker Aleksandr Kokko

Kokko to miss Jets' clash with Phoenix

A-League AAP
Read

Sydney FC have weaknesses - Holland

A-League AAP
Read
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
By AAP
Melbourne Victory's Kevin Muscat warns against complacency in A-League

Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat
Kevin Muscat has warned his Melbourne Victory charges to stay focused.

Current form, recent history and most statistics point to a Melbourne Victory win over the Central Coast Mariners.

But coach Kevin Muscat isn't taking the Mariners lightly.

Victory kick off a busy post-Christmas schedule when they host Paul Okon's side at AAMI Park on Wednesday night and they enter the clash in top form.

Victory have four wins and a draw from their past five games to sit third on the A-League ladder, while the Mariners have dropped to ninth after suffering three defeats in a row.

Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Muscat's side is undefeated in the past nine games against Central Coast, but that means little to the coach.

"I'm very wary of [making] assumptions ... if we don't perform well we don't win," Muscat said.

"There's no point worrying about the result, let's worry about our performance.

"Paul has done an exceptional job with Central Coast since he came in late in the preseason. They've adapted and changed a bit from when he first got there.

"They like to keep possession of the ball and drag you around and wait for opportunities.

"But, it's no disrespect, it's like every game. We go in and expect to win. It's irrelevant who the opposition is."

Wednesday night's match is the first of seven games in a busy month for Victory, with the rescheduled away clash against the Wellington Phoenix taking place on Jan. 17.

Muscat concedes it's a big task but he couldn't be happier with how his squad is placed to attack the pivotal part of the season.

"Our preparation has been very good ... we come into a busy period with a clean bill of health," he said.

"There's some good competition for places and that's where you want to be at this time of the year.

"We put the work in months ago for this period of the season where we've got a lot of games.

"We didn't anticipate that the Wellington game was going to be sandwiched in there but it is and we're more than confident that we've prepared well enough to combat this period."

So happy is Muscat that he doubts Victory will be an active participant when the A-League's January transfer window opens.

"You never say no, but what I will say is that if nothing changes I'll be more than happy with the squad," he said.

"Right now I'm very pleased with the squad that we've got but if something comes up we'll look at it. We'll treat it with respect on merit."

