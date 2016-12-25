Record-breaking Sydney FC yet to hit top form in A-League - Alex Brosque

Alex Brosque is confident that Sydney FC can do even better despite their good form.

A record-breaking start to the season, a nine-point gap at the top of the A-League standings.

Yet Sydney FC skipper Alex Brosque insists the dominant Sky Blues are yet to peak.

Brosque agreed that opponents were intinimated playing the runaway league leaders after their 4-0 thumping of Adelaide United on Boxing Day.

It extended their unbeaten season start to 12 games, including nine wins.

And it is the best start to any national soccer league season in Australia after 12 games.

Suddenly Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold's bold plan to replicate "Arsenal's Invincibles" of 2003-04 and finish the season undefeated is not so far-fetched.

Brosque claims Sydney's rivals haven't seen nothing yet.

"It all seems to be going well but Arnie [Arnold] was quick to stress that we are not anywhere near our peak yet," Boxing Day two-goal hero Brosque told AAP.

"While it is great to have these milestones it is all towards the end product which is the minor premiership and grand final."

However, Brosque did not try to play down Sydney FC's fear factor.

Top of the table Sydney piled the pressure on the league strugglers Adelaide in the A-League.

Arnold praised his Sky Blues for being ruthless and intimidating on Boxing Day.

"They know they can't out-run us, they know they can't out-fight us, they know they're not as fit as us," Arnold said of their A-League rivals.

Asked if he agreed, Brosque said on Tuesday: "It feels that way.

"When we get out on the field I have a confidence in the team and within myself that no matter what happens we will finish stronger.

"The amount of goals we are scoring in the second half I don't think anyone comes close to us.

"The more that happens, teams start thinking they have to build up a decent lead heading into half-time otherwise we will run over the top of them."

Brosque said the focus was claiming Sydney FC's first championship since 2010.

But the Sky Blues may yet collect another milestone along the way.

They are in sight of the best national soccer season start -- APIA Leichhardt's 20-game streak in 1987.

Brosque wouldn't bite on whether Sydney FC could become "Arnie's Invincibles" and go all the way without tasting defeat.

But he agreed they were now walking the walk after Arnold talked the talk.

"We did a lot of talking preseason so it's good to be able to back it up with results, and emphatic results as well," he said.

Not that they were getting ahead of themselves before Friday night's top-of-the-table clash with second-placed Brisbane Roar at Allianz Stadium.

"We are still not even halfway through the season," Brosque said.

"I guess there was a bit of talk [from Arnold] about going through undefeated but the boys don't talk about the streak or breaking records.

"We don't want to lose sight of what we want to achieve."