Newcastle Jets sweat on fitness of captain Nigel Boogaard

Newcastle came from behind twice in their A-League match against Wellington Phoenix.

As Newcastle sweat on the fitness of skipper Nigel Boogaard, coach Mark Jones is ruing the team's failure to close out winnable A-League games that would have had them hot on the tail of fourth-placed Melbourne City.

The Jets will begin the New Year inside the top six for the first time since 2013-14 after twice fighting back from a goal down to snatch a 2-2 Boxing Day draw with the Wellington Phoenix.

While pleased with his side's character in their third unbeaten match, Jones was "not going to cop" the poor defensive work that allowed Kosta Barbarouses and Gui Finkler to twice give the Phoenix the lead.

He was also disappointed his players couldn't break the deadlock, with both his goalscorers, Andrew Hoole and Andrew Nabbout unable to convert chances at the death.

Jones named last month's 1-1 away draw with the Central Coast Mariners as another contest that should have been won.

Had they claimed maximum points in both they'd be just one point adrift of City and three behind Melbourne Victory -- though both are still to play this round.

"I hope it doesn't come back to bite us because we should have had full points today and full points against the Mariners," Jones said.

"Add four points to our tally and we're in a decent position.

"It is what it is and we'll accept where we are at the moment."

Newcastle Jets captain Nigel Boogaard had to come off with an ankle injury.

As it stands, Perth Glory can leapfrog Newcastle by defeating City on Wednesday but no rival can hurl them out of the six before Jan. 1, as they push for a first finals berth in seven seasons.

After that the Jets head on the road to face Victory and second-placed Brisbane Roar, in the first real test of their credentials since their mini-revival began.

Key to their chances is the condition of Boogaard, who limped off with an apparent ankle injury after just under an hour.

The central defender, who only returned from injury against Adelaide last week, was being assessed by medical staff but faces a race against time for Monday's clash in Geelong.

Danish attacker Morten Nordstrand is a confirmed starter after making an irresistible case with a goal and assist in his first two games back from injury while Finnish striker Aleksandr Kokko (jaw) is expected to return to the bench.