Graham Arnold proud of Sydney FC's ruthlessness in front of goal

Top of the table Sydney piled the pressure on the league strugglers Adelaide in the A-League.

A-League leaders Sydney FC ripped through a sorry Adelaide United side 4-0 at Coopers Stadium on Monday in a performance coach Graham Arnold described as "ruthless."

The Reds were good value for much of the first half until Sydney FC marquee Filip Holsko broke the deadlock on 34 minutes.

But the second half told a different story with Sydney scoring three times on the counter, cutting through United's defence with precision.

Milos Ninkovic continued his stunning form and racked up two more assists; providing a cut back for Alex Brosque for the second and putting Rhyan Grant through on goal for the third.

Arnold applauded Sydney and how clinical they were in attack and their hunger to push for more goals despite having already killed off the contest.

"Tonight again we showed how ruthless we are and how strong we are on the break," Arnold said.

"We kept the ball very well, we tore them apart."

The result extends Sydney's unbeaten start to the season and takes their tally to nine wins from 12 matches.

Arnold said Sydney's blistering form has the rest of the competition fearing the Sky Blues.

"I think we intimidate teams when we go on the field and they see what we're doing," he said.

"They know they can't outrun us, they know they can't out-fight us, they know they're not as fit as us.

"And then I've got four weapons always on the bench ready to come on."

Meanwhile, Adelaide coach Guillermo Amor admitted the heavy defeat was among the worst he has faced in his short coaching career.

The Barcelona icon said the loss was as bad as United's FFA Cup loss to Queensland NPL side Redlands United in August.

"As a coach, sure [it is among the worst moments]," Amor said.

"This and the day of the Redlands [loss] in the Cup, the two [worst] moments."

Amor was again left wondering what could have been after the Reds squandered early chances.

United wasted its opportunities to open the scoring and put the league leaders on the back foot while Sydney made the most of theirs.

"The result today is 4-0, it's a bad result," Amor "But in the first half they arrive [at the goal] one time and they score.

"First we arrived and we don't score.

"These misses aren't an excuse, this is football."