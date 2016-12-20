Melbourne City and Van 't Schip out for revenge against Perth Glory

Tim Cahill says his focus is solely on Melbourne City as they try to stay in touch with the top of the A-League table.

Melbourne City coach John Van 't Schip will be forced to employ his defensive B-Team for the A-League visit of Perth Glory.

Michael Jakobsen (calf) and Osama Malik (quad) will miss Tuesday night's clash with the Glory, a Christmas clash of much importance to the title-chasers.

The AAMI Park match is a chance for revenge against Kenny Lowe's team, which upset City's apple cart with a 3-2 win in round three that messed up their early-season momentum.

Melbourne City FC Melbourne City FC Perth Glory Perth Glory 8:50 AM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

It's also a chance to return City to the winner's list and end their December drought.

A taxing run of matches from their FFA Cup final-winning week has been cited for their winless run, which includes draws with Brisbane and Sydney followed by the derby loss to Melbourne Victory.

Not since their FFA Cup final win on November 30 have van 't Schip's side won a match, a run that is beginning to concern the Dutchman.

"We need to get a result," he said.

"It was a tough week. The boys kept on working and put in an unbelievable effort but you could also see that the freshness was not maybe there as we would like.

"We've dropped a few points after the tough weeks we've had. We have to start collecting points."

Melbourne City will be out to seek revenge against the Perth Glory.

That streak has claimed Jakobsen, City's most important defender, who has been ruled out of the Glory match -- and most likely their next-up trip to face the Central Coast Mariners.

"He's not going to be available," Van 't Schip said.

"It just happened in the warm-up last week. It has maybe to do with the schedule ... Michael played [a lot] in those games."

The experienced Dane was brought in to help sure up City's defence after Soceroo Alex Wilkinson left for Sydney FC in the offseason.

His absence could mean a stay in the first team for previously untested centre-back Ruon Tongyik, or the return of Connor Chapman.

Such is Van 't Schip's tactical invention, you wouldn't rule out a new formation or new players being drafted into central defence.

The one certainty is that City will be revved up.

Andy Keogh's hat trick brought Perth their first win in Melbourne for four years, and Van 't Schip is keen to defend against their quick long-ball game better on Tuesday night.

"We've learned from that a lot and I think we've improved a lot after that game," he said.

"If they play the same game in the transition, they will be looking forward and direct to Keogh and Harold and Taggart.

"If we take care of that and we can play our game, it should be an improvement."