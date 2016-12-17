Previous
U.A.N.L
América
(3) 1
(0) 1
FT-Pens
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 2
Highlights
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Game Details
By AAP
Aleksandr Kokko to miss Newcastle Jets' clash with Wellington Phoenix

New Zealand striker Shane Smeltz discusses signing for Wellington Phoenix.

Finnish striker Aleksandr Kokko will take no part in the Newcastle Jet's Boxing Day A-League clash against the Wellington Phoenix, with coach Mark Jones preferring the he regains match fitness in the youth league.

Kokko was expected to return for Monday's match at McDonald Jones Stadium a little over a month after having surgery on his broken jaw.

But despite being pleased the 29-year-old was "starting to look sharper," Jones indicated he wouldn't be rushed back and risked after playing just 157 minutes in his first season.

"It's probably a case of Kokko getting a game in the youth team," Jones said.

"He needs to get match fit and sometimes you need to play in the youth team to do that."

Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Jones revealed he would name an unchanged starting line-up to face the Phoenix, reluctant to alter a winning side after two on the bounce against Perth Glory and Adelaide United.

The sixth-placed Jets are now in the hunt for their first treble of victories since November 2013.

The club's longest winning streak is four games, which came during their 2007-08 championship-winning campaign and again in November and December of 2009.

"We're trying to break records this year," Jones said. "The more we break, the higher up the table we'll finish."

Wellington have enjoyed a mini-resurgence since coach Ernie Merrick's resignation, with interim bosses Chris Greenacre and Des Buckingham yet to taste defeat in their two games in charge.

Newcastle Jets striker Aleksandr Kokko
Newcastle Jets striker Aleksandr Kokko will not play against the Wellington Phoenix.

Sitting two points outside the top six with a game in hand, the New Zealand-based team can displace the Jets with a victory.

Jones was wary of the Phoenix's attacking prowess and dismissed suggestions the travel would leave their opponents at a disadvantage.

"Flying to Perth was supposed to be a dramatic trip for us, and the stats said we shouldn't have won but we did," he said.

"It's the same for Wellington. They're used to travelling and I'm sure they'll have their preparation right."

