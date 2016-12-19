Sydney FC bring Nigerian star Francisca Ordega to W-League

Nigerian international Francisca Ordega will be the first African to play in the W-League.

Sydney FC have scored an impressive W-League coup, signing Nigerian international Francisca Ordega for the rest of the season.

Ordega becomes the first African to play in the competition and joins the Sky Blues fresh from clinching a third Africa women's Cup of Nations title earlier this month.

The 23-year-old, having played at two World Cups, was on the pitch when her new teammate Kyah Simon scored twice to guide the Matildas to a 2-0 win in the group stages of the 2015 tournament.

"I'm really pleased to be signing with a club of Sydney FC's stature," said Ordega, who had spent the past two seasons with the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League in the US.

"I've heard great things about Sydney FC and the Westfield W-League and I'm really excited to be in Australia for the first time.

"I've played against the Matildas and I know the quality of players Australia produce. I know it's going to be a challenge playing in the ... W-League but it's one I'm looking forward to."

Ordega is poised to make her debut against Brisbane Roar on Friday night at Lambert Park in Sydney.

"She gives us another dimension up top, she likes to get in behind the back four and is an attacking weapon who brings something different to the squad," coach Dan Barrett said.