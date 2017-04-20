ESPN FC
Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 9/20
Draw: 17/4
Away: 23/4
Odds from bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5
Draw: 31/10
Away: 23/20
Odds from bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4
Draw: 5/2
Away: 15/4
Odds from bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC
Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC
Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC
Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC
Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Next
Cahill's message to his doubters
Australian A-League
41 minutes ago
Broich to leave Roar
Australian A-League
about an hour ago
Read
Wanderers undeterred by poor Roar record
Australian A-League
21 hours ago
Read
WATCH: Why goalkeepers should stay in goal
Australian A-League
2 days ago
Read
Perth win remarkable fixture
Australian A-League
2 days ago
Read
Brisbane comeback ensures win
Australian A-League
2 days ago
Read
Adelaide 2-2 Western Sydney: Wanderers fight back to draw
Australian A-League
3 days ago
Read
Sydney 2-0 Newcastle: Sydney lift Premiers Plate
Australian A-League
3 days ago
Read
Sydney FC 2-0 Newcastle Jets
Australian A-League
3 days ago
Read
Melbourne Victory 1-0 Central Coast: Berisha's century
Australian A-League
4 days ago
Read
Record-breaking Berisha ends goal drought
Australian A-League
4 days ago
Read
Arnold: Premiership Plate just as important as Championship
Australian A-League
6 days ago
Read
Adelaide United 1-1 Perth Glory
Australian A-League
Mar 31, 2017
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers 0-0 Adelaide United
Australian A-League
Mar 4, 2017
Read
Oscar, Hulk shine in Shanghai SIPG win
AFC Champions League
Feb 28, 2017
Read
Lavezzi struggling, Popovic to CSL?
Chinese Super League
Feb 14, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI
International
Feb 6, 2017
Read
Sydney derby takes centre stage
Australian A-League
Jan 11, 2017
Read
Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory
Australian A-League
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Will Sydney FC stay unbeaten in Week 14?
Australian A-League
Jan 4, 2017
Read
Sydney FC off to best-ever league start
Australian A-League
Nov 2, 2016
Read
O'Donovan: Mariners are hungry
Australian A-League
Oct 12, 2016
Read
O'Donovan: Sky Blues must be buzzing
Australian A-League
Oct 12, 2016
Read
Rufer ready to take midfield role
Australian A-League
Oct 11, 2016
Read
What does Redknapp's future hold?
Australian A-League
May 3, 2016
Read
A-League grand final: Who will prevail?
Australian A-League
Apr 26, 2016
Read
All to play for in the final round of the A-League
Australian A-League
Apr 6, 2016
Read
Trimboli: Hoping to make our mark in the AFC Champions League
AFC Champions League
Dec 10, 2015
Read
Highlights: Brisbane Roar 3-2 Wellington Phoenix
Australian A-League
Feb 2, 2015
Read
Highlights: Perth Glory 1-2 Adelaide
Australian A-League
Jan 5, 2015
Read
Highlights: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Perth Glory
Australian A-League
Jan 2, 2015
Read