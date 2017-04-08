Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Perth win remarkable fixture

Australian A-League

Related Videos

Brisbane comeback ensures win

Australian A-League
Read

Adelaide 2-2 Western Sydney: Wanderers fight back to draw

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney 2-0 Newcastle: Sydney lift Premiers Plate

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney FC 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne Victory 1-0 Central Coast: Berisha's century

Australian A-League
Read

Record-breaking Berisha ends goal drought

Australian A-League
Read

Arnold: Premiership Plate just as important as Championship

Australian A-League
Read

Central Coast 2-0 Newcastle Jets: CCM end derby drought

Australian A-League
Read

Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Sydney FC: Video ref debuts

Australian A-League
Read

Perth Glory 3-1 Brisbane Roar: Roar run ends

Australian A-League
Read

Wanderers 0-0 Melbourne Victory: Victory hold with 10

Australian A-League
Read

Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Sydney FC: Video ref debuts

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne City 1-0 Adelaide: Cahill's trademark header

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney FC eyeing third Grand Final

Australian A-League
Read

Brisbane Roar 5-1 Central Coast Mariners

Australian A-League
Read

Wellington Phoenix 3-0 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney FC 3-0 Melbourne City

Australian A-League
Read

Newcastle Jets 0-3 Western Sydney Wanderers

Australian A-League
Read

Adelaide United 1-1 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read

Adelaide United 1-1 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read

WATCH: Adelaide's struggles continue

Australian A-League
Read

Who will join Sydney FC in the finals?

Australian A-League
Read

Brisbane Roar 1-0 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne City 3-2 Central Coast Mariners

Australian A-League
Read

Newcastle Jets 1-3 Brisbane Roar

Australian A-League
Read

Western Sydney Wanderers 0-0 Adelaide United

Australian A-League
Read

Oscar, Hulk shine in Shanghai SIPG win

AFC Champions League
Read

Lavezzi struggling, Popovic to CSL?

Chinese Super League
Read

The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Read

Sydney derby takes centre stage

Australian A-League
Read

Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read