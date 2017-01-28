Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 13/2  Away: 15/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Manchester United
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 29/10  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
0
LIVE 56'
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 7/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
LIVE 90' +2'
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 1/9  Away: 40/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Internazionale
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 14/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Egypt
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Adelaide United

Australian A-League

