Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5
Draw: 13/2
Away: 15/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Manchester United
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2
Draw: 29/10
Away: 7/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
0
LIVE
56'
Game Details
Home: 20/21
Draw: 7/4
Away: 9/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
LIVE
90' +2'
Game Details
Home: 6/1
Draw: 1/9
Away: 40/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Internazionale
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7
Draw: 14/5
Away: 11/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Egypt
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Adelaide United
Australian A-League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Perth Glory 3-2 Newcastle Jets
Australian A-League
15 hours ago
Read
Melbourne Victory 2-1 Melbourne City
Australian A-League
1 day ago
Read
Brisbane Roar 0-0 Sydney FC
Australian A-League
1 day ago
Read
Brisbane Roar 0-0 Sydney FC
Australian A-League
2 days ago
Read
Sydney FC to continue unbeaten run?
Australian A-League
3 days ago
Read
Griffiths confident of goals
Australian A-League
5 days ago
Read
Brisbane grab late winner over Western Sydney
Australian A-League
Jan 28, 2017
Read
Mariners too strong for Perth
Australian A-League
Jan 28, 2017
Read
Jets too strong for Melbourne City
Australian A-League
Jan 27, 2017
Read
Sydney derby takes centre stage
Australian A-League
Jan 11, 2017
Read
Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory
Australian A-League
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Will Sydney FC stay unbeaten in Week 14?
Australian A-League
Jan 4, 2017
Read
A-League: Melbourne derby headlines Wk 11
Australian A-League
Dec 14, 2016
Read
Sydney FC off to best-ever league start
Australian A-League
Nov 2, 2016
Read
O'Donovan: Mariners are hungry
Australian A-League
Oct 12, 2016
Read
O'Donovan: Sky Blues must be buzzing
Australian A-League
Oct 12, 2016
Read
Rufer ready to take midfield role
Australian A-League
Oct 11, 2016
Read
What does Redknapp's future hold?
Australian A-League
May 3, 2016
Read
A-League grand final: Who will prevail?
Australian A-League
Apr 26, 2016
Read
All to play for in the final round of the A-League
Australian A-League
Apr 6, 2016
Read
A-League stint inspires Garcia to explore coaching route
Australian A-League
Mar 7, 2016
Read
Luis Garcia: My body is feeling it
Australian A-League
Mar 7, 2016
Read
Ex-Liverpool star Luis Garcia joins Central Coast
Australian A-League
Jan 18, 2016
Read
Ronaldinho rejected by A-League clubs
Australian A-League
Jan 4, 2016
Read
Trimboli: Hoping to make our mark in the AFC Champions League
AFC Champions League
Dec 10, 2015
Read
Australia A-League Round 7 preview
Australian A-League
Nov 17, 2015
Read
Highlights: Brisbane Roar 3-2 Wellington Phoenix
Australian A-League
Feb 2, 2015
Read
Highlights: Perth Glory 1-2 Adelaide
Australian A-League
Jan 5, 2015
Read
Highlights: Perth Glory 1-2 Adelaide
Australian A-League
Jan 5, 2015
Read
Highlights: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Perth Glory
Australian A-League
Jan 2, 2015
Read
Highlights: Western Sydney Wanderers 0-0 Central Coast Mariners
Australian A-League
Jan 2, 2015
Read