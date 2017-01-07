ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Everton
Manchester City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5
Draw: 29/10
Away: 4/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20
Draw: 23/10
Away: 29/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Espanyol
11:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5
Draw: 11/4
Away: 7/2
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/2
Draw: 14/5
Away: 1/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1
Draw: 12/5
Away: 4/5
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8
Draw: 23/10
Away: 6/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Newcastle Jets 2-2 Perth Glory
Australian A-League
18 minutes ago
Related Videos
Melbourne Victory 3-2 Brisbane Roar
Australian A-League
1 day ago
Read
Melbourne Victory 3-2 Brisbane Roar
Australian A-League
1 day ago
Read
Adelaide United 2-1 Melbourne City
Australian A-League
2 days ago
Read
Sydney derby takes centre stage
Australian A-League
3 days ago
Read
Journalists argue at Sydney interview
Australian A-League
3 days ago
Read
Brosque: World Cup may lose prestige
World Cup Qualifying
3 days ago
Read
Central Coast Mariners 2-3 Sydney FC
Australian A-League
6 days ago
Read
Central Coast Mariners 2-3 Sydney FC
Australian A-League
7 days ago
Read
Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory
Australian A-League
7 days ago
Read
Brisbane Roar 2-3 Newcastle Jets
Australian A-League
7 days ago
Read
Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory
Australian A-League
7 days ago
Read
Brisbane Roar 2-3 Newcastle Jets
Australian A-League
Jan 7, 2017
Read
Melbourne City 1-0 Western Sydney
Australian A-League
Jan 6, 2017
Read
Muscat sad to see Van't Schip leave
Australian A-League
Jan 5, 2017
Read
Muscat: I don't believe in luck
Australian A-League
Jan 5, 2017
Read
Valkanis reveals JVS farewell talks
Australian A-League
Jan 5, 2017
Read
Will Sydney FC stay unbeaten in Week 14?
Australian A-League
Jan 4, 2017
Read
Regan: United have nothing to lose
Australian A-League
Jan 4, 2017
Read
Antonis: I'm back to work with Popovic
Australian A-League
Jan 4, 2017
Read
A-League: Melbourne derby headlines Wk 11
Australian A-League
Dec 14, 2016
Read
Sydney FC off to best-ever league start
Australian A-League
Nov 2, 2016
Read
O'Donovan: Mariners are hungry
Australian A-League
Oct 12, 2016
Read
O'Donovan: Sky Blues must be buzzing
Australian A-League
Oct 12, 2016
Read
Rufer ready to take midfield role
Australian A-League
Oct 11, 2016
Read
What does Redknapp's future hold?
Australian A-League
May 3, 2016
Read
A-League grand final: Who will prevail?
Australian A-League
Apr 26, 2016
Read
All to play for in the final round of the A-League
Australian A-League
Apr 6, 2016
Read
A-League stint inspires Garcia to explore coaching route
Australian A-League
Mar 7, 2016
Read
Luis Garcia: My body is feeling it
Australian A-League
Mar 7, 2016
Read
Ex-Liverpool star Luis Garcia joins Central Coast
Australian A-League
Jan 18, 2016
Read
Ronaldinho rejected by A-League clubs
Australian A-League
Jan 4, 2016
Read