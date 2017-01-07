Previous
Everton
Manchester City
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 29/10  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Valencia
Espanyol
11:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 11/4  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 14/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Now Playing

Newcastle Jets 2-2 Perth Glory

Australian A-League

