Previous
Udinese
Internazionale
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 13/5  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cardiff City
Fulham
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Genoa
AS Roma
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Central Coast Mariners 2-3 Sydney FC

Australian A-League

Related Videos

Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read

Brisbane Roar 2-3 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read

Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read

Brisbane Roar 2-3 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne City 1-0 Western Sydney

Australian A-League
Read

Muscat sad to see Van't Schip leave

Australian A-League
Read

Muscat: I don't believe in luck

Australian A-League
Read

Perth Glory 2-1 Wellington Pheonix

Australian A-League
Read

Valkanis reveals JVS farewell talks

Australian A-League
Read

Will Sydney FC stay unbeaten in Week 14?

Australian A-League
Read

Regan: United have nothing to lose

Australian A-League
Read

Antonis: I'm back to work with Popovic

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne Victory 4-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne Victory 4-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read

Western Sydney 1-1 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read

Wellington Phoenix 0-0 Adelaide United

Australian A-League
Read

Central Coast 2-2 Melbourne City

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney FC 2-0 Brisbane Roar

Australian A-League
Read

Smeltz eager to impress

Australian A-League
Read

Clisby: Wanderers don't need Drogba

Australian A-League
Read

Arnold: I want to win trophies at Sydney

Australian A-League
Read

Arnold compares Sydney to Man United

Australian A-League
Read

Gallop: Expansion a focus for 2017

Australian A-League
Read

City the focus for Cahill

Australian A-League
Read

Cahill: We need to embrace expansion

Australian A-League
Read

A-League: Melbourne derby headlines Wk 11

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney FC off to best-ever league start

Australian A-League
Read

O'Donovan: Mariners are hungry

Australian A-League
Read

O'Donovan: Sky Blues must be buzzing

Australian A-League
Read

Rufer ready to take midfield role

Australian A-League
Read

What does Redknapp's future hold?

Australian A-League
Read