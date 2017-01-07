Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Melbourne City 1-0 Western Sydney

Australian A-League

Related Videos

Muscat sad to see Van't Schip leave

Australian A-League
Read

Muscat: I don't believe in luck

Australian A-League
Read

Perth Glory 2-1 Wellington Pheonix

Australian A-League
Read

Valkanis reveals JVS farewell talks

Australian A-League
Read

Will Sydney FC stay unbeaten in Week 14?

Australian A-League
Read

Regan: United have nothing to lose

Australian A-League
Read

Antonis: I'm back to work with Popovic

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne Victory 4-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne Victory 4-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read

Western Sydney 1-1 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read

Wellington Phoenix 0-0 Adelaide United

Australian A-League
Read

Central Coast 2-2 Melbourne City

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney FC 2-0 Brisbane Roar

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne Victory 4-1 Central Coast Mariners

Australian A-League
Read

Smeltz eager to impress

Australian A-League
Read

Clisby: Wanderers don't need Drogba

Australian A-League
Read

Arnold: I want to win trophies at Sydney

Australian A-League
Read

Arnold compares Sydney to Man United

Australian A-League
Read

Gallop: Expansion a focus for 2017

Australian A-League
Read

City the focus for Cahill

Australian A-League
Read

Cahill: We need to embrace expansion

Australian A-League
Read

Van't Schip: Cahill is playing here for us

Australian A-League
Read

A-League: Melbourne derby headlines Wk 11

Australian A-League
Read

Can Sydney FC avenge FFA Cup defeat?

Australian A-League
Read

Popovic: We'll never forget Roar win

Australian A-League
Read

Popovic keen on Robbie Keane

Australian A-League
Read

Australia A-League Week 7 preview

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney FC off to best-ever league start

Australian A-League
Read

Wanderers positive despite poor start

Australian A-League
Read

Hamill: Winless start may weigh on Mariners

Australian A-League
Read

Choi: I'm working hard to get a start

Australian A-League
Read