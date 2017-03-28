Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next
By AAP
A-League elimination finals form guide: Here's everything you need to know

A record seven goals were scored in the second half as Perth beat Melbourne City 5-4.

ELIMINATION FINAL ONE: Brisbane (3rd) vs. Western Sydney (6th)

When: Friday, April 21 at Suncorp Stadium -- 7:50 p.m. (AEST)

Brisbane Roar

Coach: John Aloisi

Captain: Matt McKay

Championships: 3 (2010-11, 2011-12, 2013-14)

Premierships: 2 (2010-11, 2013-14)

Finals campaigns: 9

Why they'll win: Their penchant for late goals was yet again on show in Sunday's come-from-behind 4-3 win over Wellington. There's no such a thing as a dead game for this team.

X-factor: The previously injury-troubled Brett Holman is coming into form at the perfect time. With three goals from his last two games, the former Socceroo is proving lethal alongside Jamie Maclaren.

Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
ESPN3 9:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Western Sydney

Coach: Tony Popovic

Captain: Dimas

Championships: Nil

Premierships: 1 (2012-13)

Finals campaigns: 4

Why they'll win: An initially shaky defence has improved markedly in recent weeks, while the squad as a whole are running out 90 minutes with more conviction.

X-factor: Super-sub turned regular starter Brendon Santalab is the driving force behind the Wanderers' late-season revival with five goals from two games last month. Aggressive yet composed, the 34-year-old's fitness will be key to his club's success.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD: Played 19 Brisbane 7 wins, Western Sydney 8 wins, drawn 4

REGULAR-SEASON RECORD 2016-17:

Brisbane: 11 wins 9 draws 7 losses (goals for: 43, goals against: 37)

Western Sydney: 8 wins 12 draws 7 losses (goals for: 35, goals against: 35)

PAST FIVE MEETINGS:

28/01/17: Brisbane 2 Western Sydney 1
23/12/16: Brisbane 1 Western Sydney 1
25/11/16: Western Sydney 1 Brisbane 1
24/04/16: Western Sydney 5 Brisbane 4 (extra-time)
04/03/16: Brisbane 3 Western Sydney 2

Brisbane scored three goals in the second half to beat the Phoenix at Suncorp Stadium.

ELIMINATION FINAL TWO: Melbourne City (4th) vs. Perth Glory (5th)

When: Sunday, April 23 at AAMI Park -- 7:00 p.m. (AEST)

Melbourne City

Coach: Michael Valkanis

Captain: Bruno Fornaroli

Championships: None

Premierships: None

Finals campaigns: 4

Why they'll win: On their day this attack can beat anyone, as shown against Sydney FC in November's FFA Cup final. Since then their form has been shaky yet their ability to turn it on can't be underestimated.

X-factor: Fornaroli and Tim Cahill are near inseparable when it comes to scoring in big games. At 37, Cahill's aerial capacity is still up there with the best in the world while Fornaroli adds something extra special in open play.

Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
ESPN3 9:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Perth Glory

Coach: Kenny Lowe

Captain: Rostyn Griffiths

Championships: None

Premierships: None

Finals campaigns: 5

Why they'll win: Melbourne has been the Glory's most fruitful away destination this season. And while Sunday's insane 5-4 win in Perth was wildly open, a deeper-lying counter-attacking approach could be just the ticket in this rematch.

X-factor: Diego Castro. Lowe lets the gifted Spaniard roam free, and that's exactly when the reigning Johnny Warren Medallist is most dangerous with his service to strikers Andy Keogh and Adam Taggart.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD:

Played 23 City 6 wins, Perth 10 wins, drawn 7

REGULAR-SEASON RECORD 2016-17:

City: 11 wins 6 draws 10 losses (goals for: 49, goals against: 44)

Perth: 10 wins 9 draws 8 losses (goals for: 53, goals against: 53)

PAST FIVE MEETINGS:

16/04/17: Perth 5 City 4
27/12/16: City 3 Perth 3
21/10/16: City 2 Perth 3
17/04/16: City 2 Perth 0
03/04/16: Perth 3 City 2

