Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Real Madrid
Ajax Amsterdam
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By AAP
Ante Milicic warns Matildas against complacency ahead of Argentina clash

Emily van Egmond, Samantha Kerr and Hayley Raso
Australia will win the inaugural Cup of Nations tournament if they avoid defeat against Argentina on Wednesday.

Sam Kerr will be starting but Matildas coach Ante Milicic will again shuffle his deck for Australia's final and decisive Cup of Nations match with Argentina on Wednesday in Melbourne.

The newly-minted Australian captain will be there from the get-go at AAMI Park for the Matildas, who need to avoid defeat to ensure they win the four-team tournament.

There will be game time for fringe players Princess Ibini and Teigen Allen as Milicic continues to cast his eye over the squad before June's Women's World Cup.

But he says that's not an excuse for the Matildas to drop their guard against world No. 36 Argentina.

"It's very important that after two decent performances, and two good results, no complacency comes into this third game," Milicic said.

"We have to be focused. There's a duty for us to put on a good performance for this crowd in Melbourne."

- Brantz: Gielnik determined to lock down World Cup berth

On form, Australia should make merry with the South Americans.

Argentina have lost both matches and are yet to score a goal through the friendly tournament, though they've had their moments.

Carlos Borrello's side will compete at their first World Cup in 12 years in France, having recovered from two years of defunding and inactivity from their football association.

Captain Estefania Banini told the FIFA website the women's national team was not treated with the same respect as the world-beating men.

"There's a lack of investment and continuity when it comes to the women's game in Argentina," she said.

"After the China 2007 World Cup, the chance to keep growing was lost. If that chance hadn't been missed, we'd be in a different place today, instead of starting all over again.

"We're so used to fighting against discrimination, inequality and a lack of resources that we've become stronger.

"We're more united and battle-hardened, and that drives us on when we come up against top sides."

Their chief weapon is towering forward Florencia Jaimes, who has recently signed a deal to join the world's best women's football club, Olympique Lyonnais.

"Argentina has some good individuals so we need to be careful, particularly in the transition phase," Milicic said.

"It's a game we're expecting to dominate in possession.

"We're looking to build on of our first two performances ... not so much different, just building on what we're doing."

Defender Alanna Kennedy re-joined training on Tuesday, having missed the 4-1 win over South Korea with calf tightness.

