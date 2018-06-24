Bert van Marwijk: Australia unlucky in all 3 games at World Cup

Previous
Australia
Peru
0
2
FT
Match 38
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Denmark
France
0
0
FT
Match 37
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Iceland
Croatia
1
2
FT
Match 40
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Nigeria
Argentina
1
2
FT
Match 39
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Mexico
Sweden
2:00 PM UTC
Match 44
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
South Korea
Germany
2:00 PM UTC
Match 43
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Serbia
Brazil
6:00 PM UTC
Match 41
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Switzerland
Costa Rica
6:00 PM UTC
Match 42
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Socceroos supporters reflect on World Cup run

FIFA World Cup
Read

Australia bow out of World Cup

FIFA World Cup
Read

Australia 0-2 Peru: Socceroos fall in finale

Highlights
Read

Group C was filled with missed opportunities

FIFA World Cup
Read

Van Marwijk: Australia unlucky in all 3 games

Australia Reuters
Read
Australia's Tom Rogic looks on after the Socceroos' 2-0 defeat to Peru.

Rogic's 7/10 showing isn't enough in loss to Peru

Australia Player Ratings Rob Brooks
Read

Michallik: Bert van Marwijk lost it for Australia

FIFA World Cup
Read

Australia 0-2 Peru: Socceroos fall in finale

Highlights
Read
Robbie Kruse and Australia couldn't find a way past Peru when it mattered.

Toothless Australia's World Cup journey ends with limp defeat

World Cup Nick Ames
Read
AustraliaAustralia
PeruPeru
0
2
FT
Match 38
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Guerrero doubles Peru's advantage

FIFA World Cup
Read

Carrillo's superb volley puts Peru ahead

Highlights
Read

Make or break for Australia in Sochi

FIFA World Cup
Read

World Cup TV guide: Australia kick-off times

FIFA World Cup ESPN staff
Read

Van Marwijk: Trust the Australian way

Australia AAP
Read

Socceroos ready to emulate 2006 heroes

Australia AAP
Read

Australia's Matt Ryan hopes to make World Cup memories

FIFA World Cup
Read

World Cup Predictor: All eyes on Argentina

FIFA World Cup
Read
Argentina fans

World Cup LIVE: Argentina need a miracle

FIFA World Cup ESPN
Read

Bosnich: AUS should've played Cahill

FIFA World Cup
Read
 By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Bert van Marwijk: Australia unlucky in all 3 games at World Cup

Peru enjoyed their first multigoal match at a World Cup since 1978 and end Australia's campaign in a 2-0 victory.
Janusz Michallik places a majority of the blame for Australia's Group Stage exit on manager Bert van Marwijk and his in-game decision making.
Peru enjoyed their first multigoal match at a World Cup since 1978 and end Australia's campaign in a 2-0 victory.

Bert van Marwijk lamented Australia's lack of luck but was still looking on the bright side as his short reign as Socceroos coach came to a bittersweet end with a 2-0 defeat to Peru on Tuesday.

Appointed in January and out of a job now that their tournament is over, the coach praised his team and said the country should have its "heads up" despite finishing bottom of Group C with only one point.

Van Marwijk said a lack of good fortune and some poor officiating was to blame for Peru's 2-0 win, their first World Cup victory in 40 years.

"We are not lucky, because the first goal in my opinion was offside, and the second goal was a very lucky goal, so we don't have luck in all three of the [group] games," he told a news conference.

"We played against France, Denmark and now Peru, and I think in all three of the games we gave a good performance, and this team has really improved from the day I started working with them."

Ultimately it was a lack of firepower that stopped the Socceroos from progressing. Van Marwijk finally introduced veteran Tim Cahill off the bench, but the talismanic 38-year-old couldn't add to his five goals in his three previous World Cups.

"Against France, in football we were at least equal with France, and with Denmark even better, and today I have the same feeling," Van Marwijk said. "But in all three of the games, we couldn't make a difference in goals. That's something this squad misses on this level."

Van Marwijk's exit, after a five-month contract following Ange Postecoglou's resignation, leaves with no regrets as Graham Arnold will become Socceroos coach with January's Asian Cup in his sights.

"I loved to work with Australia and the players, but I'm also very happy that I'm free again," he said.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.