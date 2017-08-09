Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
1
3
FT
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
2
0
FT
 By AAP
'Overweight' Australians 'like a rugby team' according to Sepp Blatter

With Mile Jedinak back in the Australia squad, questions arise whether or not he's the right man for the job.

Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter reckons the Australian national team is "overweight" and it's players are built more like a rugby side.

In a bizarre attack on the Socceroos, Blatter said he came to the conclusion after watching Ange Postecoglou's team play on television during the recent Confederations Cup.

"I saw them on TV yesterday. They looked like a rugby team," Blatter told Swedish newspaper Expressen.

"Some of their players were overweight. They need to work out more. They need to run more."

The Socceroos earned rave reviews for their performance against Chile in their final Confederations Cup match, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

They were also applauded by Germany's World Cup winning coach Joachim Low after losing their opener 3-2, while they also fought out a 1-1 draw with Cameroon.

JapanJapan
AustraliaAustralia
ESPN3 10:35 AM UTC
Blatter was slapped with a six-year ban from all football activities last year for approving a dubious £1.35 million payment to UEFA boss Michel Platini, who was also banned.

Blatter made the comments while trying to explain how football was a game "anyone can play," including women of all shapes and sizes.

"In men's sport it's different, because the athletes are so big. Like in the Australian national team," he said.

The Socceroos return to action on Aug. 31 in their penultimate World Cup qualifier against Japan in Saitama.

