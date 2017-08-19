Matildas' Samantha Kerr nominated for FIFA Best Women's Player award

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 9/2  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Metz
AS Monaco
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Matildas' Kerr nominated for FIFA best player

Australia AAP
Read
Cheryl Salisbury

Salisbury to be awarded Alex Tobin Medal

Australia AAP
Read
Lisa De Vanna

De Vanna relieved to break Australian record

Australia AAP
Read

Darke: Glory goes to Australia

Women's International Friendly
Read
AustraliaAustralia
BrazilBrazil
6
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Australia 6-1 Brazil: Champion Matildas

Women's International Friendly
Read

Australia targets world No. 1 spot

Australia AAP
Read
JapanJapan
AustraliaAustralia
2
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Japan 2-4 Australia: Kerr on fire for Matildas

Women's International Friendly
Read

Kerr completes first-half hat trick

Women's International Friendly
Read

Kerr's second puts Matildas ahead

Women's International Friendly
Read

Kerr nets the equaliser for Australia

Women's International Friendly
Read

USWNT 0-1 Australia: Matildas make history

Women's International Friendly
Read

Morgan misses chance to equalize for U.S.

Women's International Friendly
Read

Australia take second-half lead on USWNT

Women's International Friendly
Read
Alanna Kennedy of Australia

Matildas set to surprise at Tournament of Nations

Australia AAP
Read
Princess Ibini

Matildas pick Ibini for Tournament of Nations

Australia AAP
Read
Marta & Lisa De Vanna

Australia-Brazil rivalry heating up

Australia
Read

Kerr hits hat trick to break NWSL record

NWSL
Read
Marta & Lisa De Vanna

Matildas to host two Brazil friendlies

Australia ESPN staff
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Matildas' Samantha Kerr nominated for FIFA Best Women's Player award

Australia and Sky Blue FC forward Samantha Kerr is a FIFA Best Women's Player nominee.

She's been hailed as the world's best female player and now Sam Kerr could have it officially confirmed by FIFA.

The Matildas superstar has been nominated for the Best FIFA Women's Player 2017 award after her stunning season at domestic and international level.

Kerr is one of 10 players in line for the honour, which will be presented at FIFA's football awards ceremony in London on Oct. 23.

The list of contenders will be whittled down to three next month, with national team coaches, captains, selected media and an open vote online to determine the winner.

The 23-year-old Kerr is the only Australian in contention for any of FIFA's major gongs, with Matildas' mentor Alen Stajcic surprisingly overlooked for the FIFA women's coach award despite being the mastermind behind the team's recent successes.

Kerr plays for Perth Glory in the W-League and was recognised as the competition's best player with the Julie Dolan Medal.

She also plays for Sky Blue FC and is the leading all-time scorer in the United States National Women's Soccer League.

Kerr is fast emerging as one of the most-dominant players on the international stage as well after blitzing the recent Tournament of Nations, won by the Matildas after a first-ever win over the United States and a 6-1 drubbing of Brazil.

Kerr scored four goals in the tournament, including a hat trick in the 4-2 win against Japan.

Already with 53 caps to her name, Kerr will be a leading part of the Matildas' charge towards the Women's Asian Cup 2018 and the World Cup the following year in France.

She is also expected to be involved in Australia's friendlies against Brazil in Penrith and Newcastle next month.

The Best FIFA Women's Player 2017 Nominees:

- Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City)

- Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela, Santa Clarita Blue Heat)

- Pernille Harder (Denmark, Linkopings / VFL Wolfsburg)

- Sam Kerr (Australia, Perth Glory / Sky Blue FC)

- Carli Lloyd (USA, Houston Dash / Manchester City)

- Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Olympique Lyonnais)

- Lieke Martens (Netherlands, FC Barcelona)

- Wendie Renard (France, Olympique Lyonnais)

- Jodie Taylor (England, Arsenal)

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.