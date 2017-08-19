Matildas' Samantha Kerr nominated for FIFA Best Women's Player award

Australia and Sky Blue FC forward Samantha Kerr is a FIFA Best Women's Player nominee.

She's been hailed as the world's best female player and now Sam Kerr could have it officially confirmed by FIFA.

The Matildas superstar has been nominated for the Best FIFA Women's Player 2017 award after her stunning season at domestic and international level.

Kerr is one of 10 players in line for the honour, which will be presented at FIFA's football awards ceremony in London on Oct. 23.

The list of contenders will be whittled down to three next month, with national team coaches, captains, selected media and an open vote online to determine the winner.

The 23-year-old Kerr is the only Australian in contention for any of FIFA's major gongs, with Matildas' mentor Alen Stajcic surprisingly overlooked for the FIFA women's coach award despite being the mastermind behind the team's recent successes.

Kerr plays for Perth Glory in the W-League and was recognised as the competition's best player with the Julie Dolan Medal.

She also plays for Sky Blue FC and is the leading all-time scorer in the United States National Women's Soccer League.

Kerr is fast emerging as one of the most-dominant players on the international stage as well after blitzing the recent Tournament of Nations, won by the Matildas after a first-ever win over the United States and a 6-1 drubbing of Brazil.

Kerr scored four goals in the tournament, including a hat trick in the 4-2 win against Japan.

Already with 53 caps to her name, Kerr will be a leading part of the Matildas' charge towards the Women's Asian Cup 2018 and the World Cup the following year in France.

She is also expected to be involved in Australia's friendlies against Brazil in Penrith and Newcastle next month.

The Best FIFA Women's Player 2017 Nominees:

- Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City)

- Deyna Castellanos (Venezuela, Santa Clarita Blue Heat)

- Pernille Harder (Denmark, Linkopings / VFL Wolfsburg)

- Sam Kerr (Australia, Perth Glory / Sky Blue FC)

- Carli Lloyd (USA, Houston Dash / Manchester City)

- Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Olympique Lyonnais)

- Lieke Martens (Netherlands, FC Barcelona)

- Wendie Renard (France, Olympique Lyonnais)

- Jodie Taylor (England, Arsenal)