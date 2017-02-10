Tom Rogic set to miss Australia's next two World Cup qualifiers

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
2
0
LIVE 45' +1'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Gianni Infantino

FIFA are happy with us, claim FFA

A-League AAP
Read

Cameroon complete Confederations Cup field

FIFA Confederations Cup PA Sport
Read
Massimo Luongo

Socceroo Luongo set to sign new QPR deal

Queens Park Rangers AAP
Read
Gianni Infantino

FIFA reject FFA's bid to put off reforms

A-League AAP
Read
Ashleigh Sykes

EXCLUSIVE: Sykes chats with ESPN FC

W-League Stephanie Brantz
Read

Man City reject £7m offer for Mooy - reports

Transfers AAP
Read
Massimo Luongo

Luongo gets China offers 'once a month'

Queens Park Rangers AAP
Read

Asia deserves more World Cup spots - AFC

World Cup ESPN Staff
Read

Five wishes for Australian football

Australia Rob Brooks
Read

Mooy dismisses talk of Man City return

Huddersfield Town AAP
Read
Bayer Leverkusen forward Robbie Kruse

Kruse gets Bayer blessing for China move

China Super League AAP
Read
Brisbane Roar striker Jamie Maclaren

Maclaren, Brisbane continue contract talks

A-League AAP
Read
Kaz Patafta

Ex-Benfica junior Patafta now Asian GM

AFC Cup Jason Dasey
Read
Kelantan 2016 team for FA Cup tie in February

McKain goes to FIFA to chase Kelantan pay

Malaysia Super League Jason Dasey
Read

Patafta enjoying move to business side

AFC Asian Cup
Read
Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi -- teammates for Barcelona -- will be rivals on Thursday.

Australia to host Brazil-Argentina - report

Australia AAP
Read
Harry Kewell

Kewell's tough times at Liverpool

Australia AAP
Read
Liverpool forward Harry Kewell

Harry Kewell sets sights on Liverpool job

Liverpool AAP
Read

Mooy named Australia's Player of the Year

Australia AAP
Read

FIFA's Infantino postpones Sydney trip

Australia AAP
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Tom Rogic set to miss Australia's next two World Cup qualifiers

Australia's Tomas Rogic
Tom Rogic will not be able to recovery from ankle injury in time to face Iraq and the U.A.E.

Tom Rogic will miss Australia's next World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and United Arab Emirates after undergoing surgery on his troublesome ankle.

In a major setback to coach Ange Postecoglou's hopes of the Socceroos securing direct qualification from their group, Rogic is likely to be out of football for up to eight weeks, according to the midfielder's Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

"He had to have an operation. It was unfortunate, it was right at the end of training, the same spot where he had it before," Rodgers said. "His foot stuck in the ground and he did a full twist on it. He went to London for an operation and it is all done and he is on the way to recovery now.

"It is a big disappointment because he is a player I was looking forward to seeing back. He will be back for the end of the season, it is a disappointment that he will miss up to eight weeks."

His absence is unlikely to be felt by Celtic, who are 27 points clear on top of the Scottish premiership and cruising towards a sixth-straight title. But for Australia, it presents a challenge.

Rogic has started all five of the Socceroos' most recent group matches as part of a preferred midfield three with Aaron Mooy and Mile Jedinak.

He has played a role in every Australian fixture that he's been fit for since September 2015 -- a run of 14 games. The 24-year-old last played on Dec. 17, in a 2-1 win over Scottish club rivals Dundee.

Rogic's rehabilitation timeline could open the door for a Socceroos recall for James Troisi.

A part of Australia's Asian Cup-winning squad, Troisi has been in blistering form for A-League club Melbourne Victory. He has already been suggested as a likely member of Postecgolou's next squad.

The Socceroos are next in action on March 23 against Iraq in the neutral venue of Tehran, Iran, before a home game against the UAE in Sydney five days later.

Australia sit third in their World Cup qualifying group, a point behind Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Only the top two countries in the six-team group are guaranteed a place at the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.