Tom Rogic set to miss Australia's next two World Cup qualifiers

Tom Rogic will not be able to recovery from ankle injury in time to face Iraq and the U.A.E.

Tom Rogic will miss Australia's next World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and United Arab Emirates after undergoing surgery on his troublesome ankle.

In a major setback to coach Ange Postecoglou's hopes of the Socceroos securing direct qualification from their group, Rogic is likely to be out of football for up to eight weeks, according to the midfielder's Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

"He had to have an operation. It was unfortunate, it was right at the end of training, the same spot where he had it before," Rodgers said. "His foot stuck in the ground and he did a full twist on it. He went to London for an operation and it is all done and he is on the way to recovery now.

"It is a big disappointment because he is a player I was looking forward to seeing back. He will be back for the end of the season, it is a disappointment that he will miss up to eight weeks."

His absence is unlikely to be felt by Celtic, who are 27 points clear on top of the Scottish premiership and cruising towards a sixth-straight title. But for Australia, it presents a challenge.

Rogic has started all five of the Socceroos' most recent group matches as part of a preferred midfield three with Aaron Mooy and Mile Jedinak.

He has played a role in every Australian fixture that he's been fit for since September 2015 -- a run of 14 games. The 24-year-old last played on Dec. 17, in a 2-1 win over Scottish club rivals Dundee.

Rogic's rehabilitation timeline could open the door for a Socceroos recall for James Troisi.

A part of Australia's Asian Cup-winning squad, Troisi has been in blistering form for A-League club Melbourne Victory. He has already been suggested as a likely member of Postecgolou's next squad.

The Socceroos are next in action on March 23 against Iraq in the neutral venue of Tehran, Iran, before a home game against the UAE in Sydney five days later.

Australia sit third in their World Cup qualifying group, a point behind Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Only the top two countries in the six-team group are guaranteed a place at the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.