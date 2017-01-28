Perth Glory unfazed by Sam Kerr's lack of goals in W-League

Sam Kerr will be key to Perth Glory's hopes of defeating Melbourne City in the grand final.

Perth Glory women's coach Bobby Despotovski says Sam Kerr is so good she doesn't even need to score goals to be a match-winner.

Glory progressed through to Sunday's W-League grand final against Melbourne City with a crushing 5-1 semifinal victory over Sydney FC at nib Stadium.

Surprisingly, Kerr didn't make it onto the scoresheet, despite having numerous opportunities to hit the back of the net.

Although Kerr didn't score, the star international was crucial in the rout.

Despotovski, who was one of Perth Glory's greatest ever strikers in the NSL, said Kerr was a phenomenal talent who could influence matches in a variety of ways.

"Samantha is the best [women's] footballer in this country by a country mile. She showed that again," Despotovski said.

"She doesn't need to score goals. You don't have to score goals to play well, simple as that.

"She's the leader of the whole pack. If she needs to go to defence, she defends. If she needs to go forward and run 80m sprints at full pace, she's going to do that.

"She's a brilliant footballer. To be quite honest I've never seen anything like her. Trust me, I've been around for a long time."

Kerr, who scored a team-high 10 goals during the regular season, looms as a key figure in the grand final.

But American import Vanessa DiBernardo will also take some stopping after scoring two goals against the Sky Blues.

And Perth's depth was put on full display when substitute Shawn Billam produced a spectacular long-range goal in the semifinal.

Perth won hosting rights for the decider after fourth-placed Melbourne City beat minor premiers Canberra 1-0 in extra time.