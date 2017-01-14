Canberra face Perth Glory without star striker Michelle Heyman

Lady Reds striker Adriana Jones, left, will be key to Adelaide's chances of overcoming the Jets on Thursday.

Perth Glory head to the nation's capital this weekend for a second against third clash with Canberra United -- the home side set to be without the experienced Michelle Heyman who is troubled by an ankle problem.

Adelaide United will have a chance to jump off the bottom of the ladder if they can overturn their round 2 defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers FC at home.

Round 12 of the W-League will finish off with another tantalising Melbourne derby as City look to make it two wins from two starts this season against their cross-town rival.

Canberra United vs. Perth Glory

Canberra United squad*: 1.Trudy BURKE (gk), 2.Yukari KINGA, 4.Clare HUNT, 5.Jenna McCORMICK, 8.Hayley RASO, 9.Jasmyne SPENCER 10.Grace MAHER, 12.Hannah BREWER, 13.Celeste BOUREILLE, 14.Ashley SYKES, 15.Emma CHECKER, 16.Karly ROESTBAKKEN, 18.Kahlia HOGG, 19.Nickoletta FLANNERY, 20.Georgia BORIC (gk), 22.Stephanie OCHS, 32.Lisa DE VANNA

*two to be omitted

Ins: 4.Clare HUNT (promoted), 16.Karly ROESTBAKKEN (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: 7.Ellie BRUSH (knee - 1 week), 11.Michelle HEYMAN (ankle - 2-3 weeks)

Perth Glory squad*: 1.Melissa MAIZELS (gk), 2.Sarah CARROLL, 3.Kim CARROLL, 4.Alyssa MAUTZ, 5.Patricia CHARALAMBOUS, 7.Nikki STANTON, 8.Shawn BILLAM, 9.Rosie SUTTON, 10.Vanessa DIBERNARDO, 13.JAYMEE GIBBONS, 14.Caitlin DOEGLAS, 17.Natasha RIGBY, 18.Gabby DAL BUSCO (gk), 20.Samantha KERR (c), 22.Arianna ROMERO

Ins: Nil

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: Nil

Adelaide United vs. Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Adelaide United squad*: 2.Cheyenne HAMMOND, 3.Georgia IANNELLA, 4.Emily HODGSON, 5.MÔNICA, 6.Ally LADAS, 10.Racheal QUIGLEY, 11.Sofia HUERTA, 12.Adriana JONES, 13.Lucy ADAMOPOULOS, 14.Grace ABBEY, 15.Georgia CAMPAGNALE, 16.Kelsey ZAFIRIDIS, 20.Sarah WILLACY (gk), 21.Claudia JENKINS (gk), 24.Danielle COLAPRICO, 25.Katie NAUGHTON (c), 30.Alex CHIDIAC

*two to be omitted

Ins: 2.Cheyenne HAMMOND (promoted), 3.Georgia IANNELLA (promoted), 5.MÔNICA (returns from injury), 16.Kelsey ZAFIRIDIS (promoted)

Outs: 7.Stella RIGON (hip - 1 week), 18.Isabella SCALZI (foot - indefinite)

Unavailable: 1.Eliza CAMPBELL (gk) (hand - season), 8.Emily CONDON (illness)

Western Sydney Wanderers FC squad*: 1.Jada WHYMAN (gk), 2.Caitlin COOPER (c), 4.Chloe O'BRIEN, 5.Helen PETINOS, 6.Kendall FLETCHER, 8.Erica HALLOWAY, 9.Katie STENGEL, 10.Paige NEILSEN, 12.Rachel LOWE, 13.Eliza AMMENDOLIA, 15.Ellie CARPENTER, 16.Alix ROBERTS, 17.Alyssa ROSE, 18.Angelique HRISTODOULOU, 22.Casey DUMONT (gk), 23.Joey BURGESS

*one to be omitted

Ins: 13.Eliza AMMENDOLIA (promoted), 23.Joey BURGESS (promoted)

Outs: 7.Sarah YATIM (omitted)

Unavailable: Nil

Newcastle Jets vs. Brisbane Roar FC

Newcastle Jets squad*: 1.Katelyn ROWLAND (gk), 2.Sophie NENADOVIC, 4.Megan OYSTER, 5. Arin GILLILAND, 6.Cassidy DAVIS, 7.Gema SIMON (c), 9.Jennifer HOY, 10.Rhali DOBSON, 11.Tara PENDER, 13.Grace MACINTYRE, 14.Brooke MILLER, 15.Elizabeth COPUS-BROWN, 16.Liana DANASKOS, 17.Jenna KINGSLEY, 18.Clare WHEELER, 19.Ashlee BRODIGAN, 20.Claire COELHO (gk)

*two to be omitted

Ins: 5.Arin GILLILAND (returns from injury), 15.Elizabeth COPUS-BROWN (returns from injury)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: 3.Elizabeth O'REILLY (ankle - 3 weeks), 12.Chloe LOGARZO (ankle - 2 weeks)

Brisbane Roar FC squad*: 1.Mackenzie ARNOLD (gk), 2.Nina FRAUSING-PEDERSEN, 3.Amy CHAPMAN, 4.Clare POLKINGHORNE (c), 5.Brooke SPENCE, 6.Angela BEARD, 7.Sunny FRANCO, 8.Kaitlyn TORPEY, 9.Cortnee VINE, 10.Katrina GORRY, 12.Allira TOBY, 13.Tameka BUTT, 14.Summer O'BRIEN, 15.Abbey LLOYD, 17.Emily GIELNIK, 18.Maddy EVANS, 20.Georgina WORTH (gk)

*two to be omitted

Ins: 12.Allira TOBY (promoted), 15.Abbey LLOYD (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: Nil

Melbourne Victory vs. Melbourne City FC

Melbourne Victory squad*: 1.Bianca HENNINGER (gk), 2.Alexandra NATOLI, 3.Alex CHEAL, 5.Alexandra GUMMER, 6.Annabel MARTIN, 7.Lia PRIVITELLI, 8.Ayesha NORRIE, 9.Natasha DOWIE, 10.Christine NAIRN (c), 11.MelindaJ BARBIERI, 13.Laura SPIRANOVIC, 15.Adriana TARANTO, 16.Samantha JOHNSON, 17.Gulcan KOCA, 19.Rachel ALONSO, 20.Bethany MASON-JONES (gk), 25.Kariah WHITE

*two to be omitted

Ins: 3.Alex CHEAL (promoted), 19.Rachel ALONSO (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: 4.Melissa TARANTO (knee - season), 14.Selin KURALAY (knee - season)

Melbourne City FC squad*: 1.Lydia WILLIAMS (gk), 2.Teigen ALLEN, 3.Lauren BARNES, 5.Laura ALLEWAY, 6.Aivi LUIK, 7.Steph CATLEY (c), 9.Larissa CRUMMER, 10.Jessica FISHLOCK, 11.Erika TYMRAK, 13.Rebekah STOTT, 14.Melina AYRES, 15.Amy JACKSON, 16.Beverly YANEZ, 17.Marianna TABAIN, 18.Jacynta GALABADAARACHCHI, 19.Tyla-Jay VLAJNIC, 20.Emily SHIELDS (gk)

*two to be omitted

Ins: 2.Teigen ALLEN (promoted), 18.Jacynta GALABADAARACHCHI (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: Nil

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.