Jess Fishlock, Melbourne City hold Sydney FC to a draw

Melbourne City interim head coach and player Jessica Fishlock, left, congratulates Elizabeth Ralston after the draw on Sunday.

W-League leaders Sydney FC have been held to a draw for the first time this season, with their match vs. Melbourne City ending 1-1 on Sunday.

Sydney dropped their first points in four games, while the draw for City moved them into outright fourth position.

Matildas star Caitlin Foord gave Sydney a 67th minute lead with a left foot shot.

City, who had three more shots than their hosts, levelled the game in the 75th minute through a close-range header from Jessica Fishlock.

Matildas midfielder Tameka Butt supplied all the goalscoring ammunition in Brisbane's 3-0 home win over Western Sydney at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Butt scored twice in the first six minutes and completed her hat-trick in the second half, as the Roar went outright fifth, three points clear of the Wanderers on the ladder.

She ensured a successful 100th W-League appearance for captain and Matildas stalwart Clare Polkinghorne, who got a standing ovation when substituted just before the end.

Third-placed Canberra United dropped two precious home points to Adelaide United, despite a double from Matilda Ashleigh Sykes in ther 2-2 draw at McKellar Park on Saturday.

Looking to bounce back after a 6-1 away drubbing by Sydney four days earlier, Canberra led at halftime through a Sykes penalty.

Mexican international Sophia Huerta equalised with a penalty she won herself and levelled the game for a second time, following a great solo run and finish after Sykes had put Canberra ahead with a superb curling shot.

Matildas veteran Lisa De Vanna made her second appearance of the week off the bench for her new club Canberra.