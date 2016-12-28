Melbourne City take on table-topping Sydney FC in tough clash

Alanna Kennedy will be missing for Sydney FC when they host Melbourne City on Sunday.

Melbourne City will take to the pitch with a full strength squad on Sunday and will hope to get one over Sydney FC, who will be without young international star Alanna Kennedy, out for the clash through suspension.

Sydney FC squad: 1.Sham KHAMIS (GK), 2. Teresa POLIAS (c), 3.Remy SIEMSEN, 4.Elizabeth RALSTON, 6.Servet UZUNLAR, 7.Nicola BOLGER, 9. Caitlin FOORD, 10. Francisca ORDEGA, 11.Natalie TOBIN, 12.Olivia PRICE, 13.Georgia YEOMAN-DALE, 15.Sarah EASTHOPE (gk), 17.Kyah SIMON, 19.Leena KHAMIS, 20.Princess IBINI

Ins: 6.Servet UZUNLAR (promoted)

Outs: 14. Alanna KENNEDY (suspended - 1 week)

Unavailable: Nil

Melbourne City FC squad: 1. Lydia WILLIAMS (GK), 2. Teigen ALLEN, 3.Lauren BARNES 5. Laura ALLEWAY, 6. Aivi LUIK, 7. Steph CATLEY (c), 9.Larissa CRUMMER, 10.Jessica FISHLOCK, 11.Erika TYMRAK, 13.Rebekah STOTT, 14.Melina AYRES, 15. Amy JACKSON, 16. Beverly YANEZ, 17. Marianna TABAIN, 18. Jacynta GALABADAARACHCHI, 19. Tyla-Jay VLAJNIC, 20. Emily SHIELDS (GK) **two to be omitted**

Ins: 3. Lauren BARNES (returns from suspension), 14.Melina AYRES (promoted),

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: Nil

Saturday, Jan. 7

Brisbane Roar FC vs. Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Brisbane Roar FC squad: 1.Mackenzie ARNOLD (GK), 2.Nina FRAUSING-PEDERSEN, 3.Amy CHAPMAN, 4.Clare POLKINGHORNE (c), 5.Brooke SPENCE, 6.Angela BEARD, 7.Sunny FRANCO, 8.Kaitlyn TORPEY, 9.Cortnee VINE, 10.Katrina GORRY, 12.Allira TOBY, 13.Tameka BUTT, 14.Summer O'BRIEN, 15.Abbey LLOYD, 17.Emily GIELNIK, 18.Maddy EVANS, 20.Georgina WORTH (gk) **two to be omitted**

Ins: 9.Cortnee VINE (promoted), 15. Abbey LLOYD (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: Nil

Western Sydney Wanderers FC squad: 1.Jada WHYMAN (GK), 2.Caitlin COOPER (c), 4.Chloe O'BRIEN, 5.Helen PETINOS,6.Kendall FLETCHER, 7.Sarah YATIM, 8.Erica HALLOWAY, 9.Katie STENGEL, 10.Paige NIELSEN, 12.Rachel LOWE, 13.Eliza AMMENDOLIA, 15.Ellie CARPENTER, 16.Alix ROBERTS, 17.Alyssa ROSE, 18.Angelique HRISTODOULOU, 22.Casey DUMONT (gk) ** one to be omitted**

Ins: 17.Alyssa ROSE (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: 23. Joey Burgess (calf injury - one week)

Saturday, Jan. 7

Canberra United vs Adelaide United

Canberra United squad: 1.Trudy BURKE (GK), 2.Yukari KINGA, 4.Clare HUNT, 5.Jenna McCORMICK, 8.Hayley RASO, 9. Jasmyne SPENCER 10.Grace MAHER, 12.Hannah BREWER, 13.Celeste BOUREILLE, 14.Ashley SYKES, 15. Emma CHECKER, 16.Karly ROESTBAKKEN, 18. Kahlia HOGG, 19.Nickoletta FLANNERY, 20.Georgia BORIC (gk), 22.Stephanie OCHS, 32. Lisa DE VANNA **two to be omitted**

Ins: 16.Karly ROESTBAKKEN (promoted), 18. Kahlia HOGG (new signing)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: 11. Michelle HEYMAN (Ankle - 3-4 weeks), 7. Ellie BRUSH (Knee - 1 Week)

Adelaide United squad: 1.Eliza CAMPBELL (GK), 2.Cheyenne HAMMOND, 4.Emily HODGSON, 6.Ally LADAS, 7.Stella RIGON (c), 10.Racheal QUIGLEY, 11.Sofia HUERTA, 12.Adriana JONES, 13.Lucy ADAMOPOULOS, 14.Grace ABBEY, 15.Georgia CAMPAGNALE, 16.Kelsey ZAFIRIDIS, 18.Isabella SCALZI, 20.Sarah WILLACY (gk), 24.Danielle COLAPRICO, 25.Katie NAUGHTON, 30.Alex CHIDIAC **two to be omitted**

Ins: 2.Cheyenne HAMMOND (promoted), 6.Ally LADAS (promoted), 13.Lucy ADAMOPOULOS (promoted), 16.Kelsey ZAFIRIDIS (promoted)

Outs: 3.Georgia IANNELLA (not selected), 5.MÔNICA (hamstring - 1 weeks)

Unavailable: 8.Emily CONDON (illness)

Sunday Jan. 8

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

Perth Glory squad: 1. Melissa MAIZELS (gk), 2.Sarah CARROLL, 3.Kim CARROLL, 4.Alyssa MAUTZ, 5.Patricia CHARALAMBOUS, 6. Carla BENNETT, 7.Nicole STANTON, 8.Shawn BILLAM, 9.Rosie SUTTON, 10.Vanessa DIBERNARDO, 13.JAYMEE GIBBONS, 17.Natasha RIGBY, 18.Gabby DAL BUSCO (gk), 20.Samantha KERR (c), 22.Arianna ROMERO

Ins: 6. Carla Bennett (promoted)

Outs: 14. Caitlin DOEGLAS (not selected)

Unavailable: Nil

Melbourne Victory squad: 1.Bianca HENNINGER (gk), 2.Alexandra NATOLI, 3.Alex CHEAL, 5.Alexandra GUMMER, 6.Annabel MARTIN, 7.Lia PRIVITELLI, 8.Ayesha NORRIE, 9.Natasha DOWIE, 10.Christine NAIRN (c), 11.MelindaJ BARBIERI, 13.Laura SPIRANOVIC, 15.Adriana TARANTO, 16.Samantha JOHNSON, 17.Gulcan KOCA, 19.Rachel ALONSO, 20.Bethany MASON-JONES (gk), 25.Kariah WHITE **two to be omitted**

Ins: 3.Alex CHEAL (promoted), 19.Rachel ALONSO (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: 4.Melissa TARANTO (knee - season), 14.Selin KURALAY (knee - season)

