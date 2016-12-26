Sydney FC consolidate W-League position with big win over Canberra

Sydney FC top the W-League standings with a 6-1 win over Canberra on Tuesday.

W-League leaders Sydney FC have produced a scintillating start to the new year with a 6-1 home win over fellow finals aspirant Canberra on Tuesday.

Sydney led 2-0 at half-time and could have been even further ahead but missed good chances.

Both teams created chances in the second half at Lambert Park in Sydney's inner west but it was the home side that was much more clinical.

Nicola Bolger started their stampede with a 15th-minute free kick.

Leena Khamis should have doubled the lead after a one-on-one but missed the target completely and FC then had a goal rubbed out for offside.

Impressive teenager Remy Siemsen doubled the home team's advantage in the 25th minute.

There was no let up from a relentless Sydney side who went for the jugular in the second half.

"After the first half, our coach said we should get some more goals because he saw them coming," said Sydney's Nigerian forward and recent recruit Francisca Ordega.

"He thought we should keep pushing and we shouldn't defend just because we had two goals."

Ordega got on the scoresheet in the 66th minute for her first W-League goal in her third game. That made the score 5-1.

Sydney had effectively wrapped up the game by then with Kyah Simon scoring their third after being set up by Khamis and Siemsen then grabbed her second.

Sydney played the final 27 minutes with 10 players after Alanna Kennedy was shown a second yellow card.

Canberra got a consolation goal through Yukari Kinga before Ordega and Khamis completed the scoring for Sydney.

Matildas Olympic co-captain and striker Lisa De Vanna made her Canberra debut off the bench late in the game but was unable to change the course of the match.

"Sydney looked great today and were the best I've seen them in a while," De Vanna said.

"They came out with a great formation and we came out a bit sloppy. The better team won today."