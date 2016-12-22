Canberra United set to unleash Lisa De Vanna on Sydney FC

Matildas legend Lisa De Vanna, right, is a ready-made replacement for injured striker Michelle Heyman.

Lisa De Vanna is poised for a timely debut in Canberra United's lime green on Tuesday when they face leaders Sydney FC in a top of the W-League ladder clash.

The Matildas veteran and co-captain is available to make her first appearance for the club at Sydney's Lambert Park, kicking off her seven-game guest-player stint.

Not only could the mercurial De Vanna provide the X-factor in the one-versus-two clash, her presence will be a relief to coach Rae Dower, giving her a ready-made replacement for injured fellow Matildas striker Michelle Heyman (ankle).

De Vanna's club debut was originally earmarked for last week's 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory but was scuppered when her clearance failed to come through.

Now, the 32-year-old former Melbourne City star is in the mix to help the two-time champions in their bid to overrun the Sky Blues, who sit two points in front, and displace them at the summit.

De Vanna's addition to the league's most prolific attack will make United a daunting prospect throughout the business end of the season.

With 18 goals from seven games Dower's squad have six more than Sydney.

Ashleigh Sykes and 17-year-old Nickoletta Flannery are the club's equal top-scorers with four apiece.

Kyah Simon lifted Sydney back on top last week, her late penalty securing a hard-fought 2-1 win over local rivals Western Sydney.

New Sky Blues Nigerian signing Francisca Ordega came close to scoring on starting debut and will get another chance to open her account after again being named in the squad.