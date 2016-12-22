Sydney FC hosts Canberra United in heavyweight W-League clash

Matildas striker Lisa De Vanna is in line to make her debut for Canberra United on Tuesday.

Second-placed Canberra United will head to Lambert Park on Tuesday to take on league-leaders Sydney FC.

Just two points behind the Sky Blues, United coach Rae Dower has the luxury of calling upon Matildas veteran and co-captain Lisa De Vanna, who is available to make her first appearance for the club.

Sydney FC squad: 1.Sham KHAMIS (gk), 2. Teresa POLIAS (c), 3.Remy SIEMSEN, 4.Elizabeth RALSTON, 6.Servet UZUNLAR, 7.Nicola BOLGER, 9. Caitlin FOORD, 10. Francisca ORDEGA, 11.Natalie TOBIN, 12.Olivia PRICE, 13.Georgia YEOMAN-DALE, 14.Alanna KENNEDY, 15.Sarah EASTHOPE (gk), 17.Kyah SIMON, 19.Leena KHAMIS, 20.Princess IBINI.

*one to be omitted

Ins: 2. Teresa POLIAS (return from suspension), 6. Servet UZUNLAR (promoted)

Outs: 16. Hannah BACON (no selected)

Unavailable: Nil

Canberra United squad: 1.Trudy BURKE (gk), 2.Yukari KINGA, 4.Clare HUNT, 5.Jenna McCORMICK, 8.Hayley RASO, 9.Jasmyne SPENCER 10.Grace MAHER, 12.Hannah BREWER, 13.Celeste BOUREILLE, 14.Ashley SYKES, 15.Emma CHECKER, 16.Karly ROESTBAKKEN, 19.Nickoletta FLANNERY, 20.Georgia BORIC (gk), 22.Stephanie OCHS, 32.Lisa DE VANNA

*one to be omitted

Ins: 16 Karly REOSTBAKKEN (Promoted) 32.Lisa DE VANNA (Promoted)

Outs: 11.Michelle HEYMAN (Ankle -- 3-4 weeks)

Unavailable: 7.Ellie BRUSH (Knee -- 1 Week)

