Sydney FC ready for derby clash despite losing star player Polias

Sydney FC captain Teresa Polias will miss the derby due to suspension.

Sydney FC will head out to face the Western Sydney Wanderers hoping to maintain their top-three spot despite losing star and captain Teresa Polias to suspension.

Sydney trounced the Wanderers in their first encounter earlier this year, with the Sky Blues shutting the Wanderers out with a 2-0 win, but the side won't be expecting an easy win in their second derby of the season.

Western Sydney Wanderers FC Squad: 1.Jada WHYMAN (gk), 2.Caitlin COOPER (c), 4.Chloe O'BRIEN, 5.Helen PETINOS, 6.Kendall FLETCHER, 7.Sarah YATIM, 8.Erica HALLOWAY, 9.Katie STENGEL, 10.Paige NIELSEN, 12.Rachel LOWE, 13.Eliza AMMENDOLIA, 15.Ellie CARPENTER, 16.Alix ROBERTS, 17.Alyssa ROSE, 18.Angelique HRISTODOULOU, 22.Casey DUMONT (gk)

*one to be omitted

Ins: 17.Alyssa ROSE (promoted)

Outs: Nil

Unavailable: 23.Joey BURGESS (calf injury -- 1 week)

Sydney FC squad: 1.Sham KHAMIS (gk), 3.Remy SIEMSEN, 4.Elizabeth RALSTON, 6.Servet UZUNLAR, 7.Nicola BOLGER, 9. Caitlin FOORD, 10. Francisca ORDEGA, 11.Natalie TOBIN, 12.Olivia PRICE, 13.Georgia YEOMAN-DALE, 14.Alanna KENNEDY, 16.Hannah BACON, 15.Sarah EASTHOPE (gk), 17.Kyah SIMON, 19.Leena KHAMIS, 20.Princess IBINI

*one to be omitted

Ins: 12.Olivia PRICE (promoted), 16. Hannah BACON (promoted)

Outs: 2. Teresa POLIAS (suspended -- 1 match)

Unavailable: Nil

