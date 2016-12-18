Previous
Liverpool
Stoke City
4
1
FT
Highlights
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Adelaide United take on Newcastle Jets still searching for first win

Adriana Jones
Lady Reds striker Adriana Jones, left, will be key to Adelaide's chances of overcoming the Jets on Thursday.

Adelaide United will host the Newcastle Jets at the Elite Systems Football Centre on Thursday still looking for their first win of the W-League season.

The Jets sit two spots above last-placed United, although Hussein Skenderovic's side have a game in hand.

Adelaide United squad*: 1.Eliza CAMPBELL (gk), 2.Cheyenne HAMMOND, 3.Georgia IANNELLA, 4.Emily HODGSON, 5.MÔNICA, 6.Ally LADAS, 7.Stella RIGON (c), 10.Racheal QUIGLEY, 11.Sofia HUERTA, 12.Adriana JONES, 14.Grace ABBEY, 15.Georgia CAMPAGNALE, 18.Isabella SCALZI, 20.Sarah WILLACY (gk), 24.Danielle COLAPRICO, 25.Katie NAUGHTON, 30.Alex CHIDIAC

*two to be omitted

Ins: 2.Cheyenne HAMMOND (promoted), 5.MÔNICA (returns from international duty), 10.Racheal QUIGLEY (returns from injury), 30.Alex CHIDIAC (returns from injury)

Outs: 9.Marijana RAJCIC (not selected), 17.Dragana KLJAJIC (not selected)

Unavailable: 8.Emily CONDON (illness)


Newcastle Jets squad: 1.Katelyn ROWLAND (gk), 2.Sophie NENADOVIC, 4.Megan OYSTER, 6.Cassidy DAVIS, 7.Gema SIMON (c), 9.Jennifer HOY, 10.Rhali DOBSON, 11.Tara PENDER, 13.Grace MACINTYRE, 14.Brooke MILLER, 16.Liana DANASKOS, 17.Jenna KINGSLEY, 18.Clare WHEELER, 19.Ashlee BRODIGAN, 20.Claire COELHO (gk)

Ins: 11.Tara PENDER (promoted)

Outs: 8.Emma STANBURY (not selected)

Unavailable: 5.Arin Gilliland (Corked quad -- 1 week), Chloe Logarzo (ankle -- 4 weeks), 15.Elizabeth COPUS-BROWN (Quad -- 1 week)

