Melbourne Victory looking to kick-start season against Canberra United

United States import Samantha Johnson will be looking to inspire Melbourne to victory on Wednesday.

Melbourne Victory host second-placed Canberra United on Wednesday still looking for their first win of the W-League season.

Jeff Hopkins has added Lia Privitelli, Ayesha Norrie and Rachel Alonso to his side in an effort to shake things up against title-contenders Canberra.

Melbourne Victory squad: 2.Alexandra NATOLI, 5.Alex GUMMER, 6.Annabel MARTIN, 7.Lia PRIVITELLI, 8.Ayesha NORRIE, 9.Natasha DOWIE, 10.Christine NAIRN (c), 11.Melinda BARBIERI, 13.Laura SPIRANOVIC, 15.Adriana TARANTO, 16.Samantha JOHNSON, 17.Gulcan KOCA, 19.Rachel ALONSO, 20.Bethany MASON-JONES (gk), 25.Kariah WHITE, 30.Emily KENSHOLE (gk)

*one to be omitted

Ins: 7.Lia PRIVITELLI (promoted), 8.Ayesha NORRIE (promoted), 19.Rachel ALONSO (promoted)

Outs: 3.Alex CHEAL (omitted), 24.Kirsty YALLOP (unavailable)

Unavailable: 1.Bianca HENNINGER (gk) (knee -- 1 week), 4.Melissa TARANTO (knee -- season), 14.Selin KURALAY (knee -- season)

Canberra United squad: 1.Trudy BURKE (gk), 2.Yukari KINGA, 4.Clare HUNT, 5.Jenna McCORMICK, 7.Ellie BRUSH, 8.Hayley RASO, 9.Jasmyne SPENCER 10.Grace MAHER, 11.Michelle HEYMAN, 12.Hannah BREWER, 13.Celeste BOUREILLE, 14.Ashley SYKES, 15.Emma CHECKER, 16.Karly ROESTBAKKEN, 19.Nickoletta FLANNERY, 20.Georgia BORIC (gk), 22.Stephanie OCHS

*two to be omitted

Ins: 15.Emma CHECKER (Return from Injury), 7.Ellie BRUSH (Promoted), 8.Hayley RASO (Promoted)

Outs: 17.Laura HUGHES (Not selected)

Unavailable: Nil

