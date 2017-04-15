Diego Simeone: Leicester had Atletico 'living in fear' before final whistle

Leicester City's magic runs out at the hands of Atletico Madrid, with a 2-1 loss on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

Atletico and Leicester drew 1-1, sending Atleti through 2-1 overall, while Real won 4-2 in a wild game against Bayern.

Jamie Vardy rues the missed chances against Atletico Madrid but is still proud of his team's display in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admitted his team were "living in fear" of Leicester City before advancing to the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday night.

The Spanish club led 1-0 from the first leg in Spain and Saul Niguez's first-halfgoal at the King Power Stadium meant Leicester would need to score three to progress. And though Jamie Vardy got one back on the hour mark, Atletico held off their Premier League opposition.

It was the end of a fairytale run for Leicester, and Simeone said Atletico were never able to relax against them over the two legs.

"I'm full of emotions, full of pride for the performance of my team. Full of hope and excitement as we progress," he said. "But I have to say what a great performance from Leicester it was almost a pleasure to compete against then.

"They never gave up for one minute. They didn't let their heads drop. We were living in fear all night of what they might achieve. They pushed us all the way.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare made two changes at halftime, bringing on Leonardo Ulloa and Daniel Amartey for Shinji Okazaki and Wes Morgan, moves that impressed Simeone.

"The changes they made were fantastic," the Atletico boss said. "They managed to get lots of players down the wings, in order to get the ball in high, lots of crosses to Ulloa which caused us problems.

"What we managed to do was almost reinvent ourselves during the game We performed in the way this match needed us to perform.

Atletico saw off the challenge of Leicester to reach the semifinals once again.

"That's what makes me proud -- we always come up with a solution. I don't like to praise too much but we responded and played in the we needed to."

Atletico have now reached the Champions League semifinals for an astounding third time in four years, under Simeone, who took charge in 2011.

But they have never won the tile, losing to local rivals Real Madrid in both 2014 and 2016, and could be set to face them again as Los Blancos saw off Bayern Munich in Tuesday's other game.

Simeone said he was happy to make Atletico regular contenders.

"I wanted to make life hard for every team we played," he said. "It's satisfying now to say we are a competitive outfit."

