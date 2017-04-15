Diego Simeone: Leicester had Atletico 'living in fear' before final whistle

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Simeone: Leicester had Atleti 'living in fear'

Atletico Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Is Simeone the best coach in the world?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Madrid sides advance to UCL semis

Champions League Highlights
Read

Saul's goal puts Atletico into UCL semis

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Sights and Sounds: Atleti, Real reach semis

Champions League Highlights
Read

Griezmann a class above as Atleti advance

The Match Nick Miller
Read

Jamie Vardy proud of Leicester's UCL campaign

UEFA Champions League
Read

Leicester City 1-1 Atletico: Foxes' run ends

Champions League Highlights
Read
Leicester CityLeicester City
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Leicester, Atletico vying for UCL semis

Five Aside ESPN Stats & Information
Read

Madrid clubs look to assert UCL power

Champions League Nick Ames
Read

Vardy is good enough for Atletico - Godin

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Simeone likens Leicester's style to Atleti

UEFA Champions League
Read

Atleti's Simeone against away-goals rule

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Leicester given huge boost ahead of Atletico match

UEFA Champions League
Read

Shakespeare: Leicester must keep cool

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Saul: 'I risked health' with kidney problem

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Atlético Madrid 3 - 0 Osasuna: Atlético punish Osasuna

Spanish Primera División
Read

Simeone: Atleti penalty woes not bad luck

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Diego Simeone: Leicester had Atletico 'living in fear' before final whistle

Leicester City's magic runs out at the hands of Atletico Madrid, with a 2-1 loss on aggregate in the quarterfinals.
BT Sport highlight: Leicester City's magic runs out at the hands of Atletico Madrid, losing 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.
Atletico and Leicester drew 1-1, sending Atleti through 2-1 overall, while Real won 4-2 in a wild game against Bayern.
Jamie Vardy rues the missed chances against Atletico Madrid but is still proud of his team's display in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admitted his team were "living in fear" of Leicester City before advancing to the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday night.

The Spanish club led 1-0 from the first leg in Spain and Saul Niguez's first-halfgoal at the King Power Stadium meant Leicester would need to score three to progress. And though Jamie Vardy got one back on the hour mark, Atletico held off their Premier League opposition.

It was the end of a fairytale run for Leicester, and Simeone said Atletico were never able to relax against them over the two legs.

"I'm full of emotions, full of pride for the performance of my team. Full of hope and excitement as we progress," he said. "But I have to say what a great performance from Leicester it was almost a pleasure to compete against then.

Leicester CityLeicester City
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"They never gave up for one minute. They didn't let their heads drop. We were living in fear all night of what they might achieve. They pushed us all the way.

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare made two changes at halftime, bringing on Leonardo Ulloa and Daniel Amartey for Shinji Okazaki and Wes Morgan, moves that impressed Simeone.

"The changes they made were fantastic," the Atletico boss said. "They managed to get lots of players down the wings, in order to get the ball in high, lots of crosses to Ulloa which caused us problems.

"What we managed to do was almost reinvent ourselves during the game We performed in the way this match needed us to perform.

Atletico saw off the challenge of Leicester to reach the semifinals once again.

"That's what makes me proud -- we always come up with a solution. I don't like to praise too much but we responded and played in the we needed to."

Atletico have now reached the Champions League semifinals for an astounding third time in four years, under Simeone, who took charge in 2011.

But they have never won the tile, losing to local rivals Real Madrid in both 2014 and 2016, and could be set to face them again as Los Blancos saw off Bayern Munich in Tuesday's other game.

Simeone said he was happy to make Atletico regular contenders.

"I wanted to make life hard for every team we played," he said. "It's satisfying now to say we are a competitive outfit."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.