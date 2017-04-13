Atletico Madrid's Simeone against away-goals rule in Champions League

Diego Simeone stresses the importance of Atletico Madrid's final seven matches in La Liga, starting with Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has criticised the away-goals rule used in UEFA competition, while admitting that his team could well benefit from it when they face Leicester in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

Atletico won last week's first game against the English champions 1-0 in Madrid, and therefore know that if they can find the net even once in Leicester their opponents will need to score at least three times to progress.

Leicester City Leicester City Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Leg 2 Aggregate: 0 - 1

Speaking at the official pregame news conference in England, the Rojiblanco coach claimed that in a tie which was likely to be decided by small details, this gave an unfair advantage to the team who played the second leg away.

"I always say to the UEFA people responsible, that the team who plays the second game away has a better chance," Simeone said. "If it is a draw then they have 30 more minutes to score a goal which counts double. That is a lot in a tie as balanced as this. Today we are playing the second leg away, other times it has been at home. But nobody has been able to give me an answer."

Atletico dominated possession in the first meeting at the Estadio Vicente Calderon, with Leicester sitting deep and defending most of the 90 minutes, and both teams appearing happy with the 1-0 scoreline afterwards. Simeone said he expected a similar game of few chances in the return on Tuesday, although Craig Shakespeare's side would this time have the advantage of home support.

Diego Simeone expects another balanced affair at King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

"I repeat what I said before, that due to the opponent's characteristics, and our own, we are very similar teams," he said. "It will not be any different than in Spain [in the first leg]. It will be a tough game, a close result. Details will be decisive for one team or the other.

"We will find ourselves with a big atmosphere, Leicester will feel strong with their fans and we want to find what we have come here looking for. Leicester are a very well organised team, very well balanced."

Simeone was less keen to talk about the future of Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann, for whom Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend €100 million next summer.

"That is a question for Griezmann," Simeone answered shortly.

