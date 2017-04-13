Atletico Madrid's Simeone against away-goals rule in Champions League

Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
1
LIVE 51'
Game Details
Home: 20/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Alavés
Villarreal
2
0
LIVE 69'
Game Details
Home: 1/25  Draw: 12/1  Away: 50/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Atleti's Simeone against away-goals rule

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Leicester given huge boost ahead of Atletico match

UEFA Champions League
Read

Can Leicester overcome the odds?

Champions League Mike Goodman
Read

Shakespeare: Leicester must keep cool

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Saul: 'I risked health' with kidney problem

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Can Bayern, Leicester overturn deficits?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Atlético Madrid 3 - 0 Osasuna: Atlético punish Osasuna

Spanish Primera División
Read

Simeone: Atleti penalty woes not bad luck

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Yannick Carrasco celebrates after scoring his second goal.

Carrasco, Atletico stroll past Osasuna

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
OsasunaOsasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Man Utd want Lukaku, Griezmann to flank Ibra

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Simeone: Atletico playing seven finals

Spanish Primera División
Read

Hislop's Rankings: Atletico No. 5

Power Rankings ESPN staff
Read

Torres: 'I'd pay to play with' Gerrard again

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Leicester fans and police Madrid

Leicester fans get suspended jail sentences

Leicester City Adriana Garcia
Read

Torres: Griezmann has no need to exit Atleti

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Ogden: Arsenal need to hire Simeone

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Leicester fans and police Madrid

Leicester probing fan trouble in Madrid

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Transfer Rater: Fabregas to Atletico

Transfers Sam Maguire, Footballwhispers
Read

Simeone reflects on Griezmann outing

UEFA Champions League
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico Madrid's Simeone against away-goals rule in Champions League

Diego Simeone stresses the importance of Atletico Madrid's final seven matches in La Liga, starting with Osasuna.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has returned to training ahead of the Champions League match with Atletico Madrid.
The FC panel debate whether or not Leicester City can turn around the tie in the second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has criticised the away-goals rule used in UEFA competition, while admitting that his team could well benefit from it when they face Leicester in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

Atletico won last week's first game against the English champions 1-0 in Madrid, and therefore know that if they can find the net even once in Leicester their opponents will need to score at least three times to progress.

Leicester CityLeicester City
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
ESPNDeportes 6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 14/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Speaking at the official pregame news conference in England, the Rojiblanco coach claimed that in a tie which was likely to be decided by small details, this gave an unfair advantage to the team who played the second leg away.

"I always say to the UEFA people responsible, that the team who plays the second game away has a better chance," Simeone said. "If it is a draw then they have 30 more minutes to score a goal which counts double. That is a lot in a tie as balanced as this. Today we are playing the second leg away, other times it has been at home. But nobody has been able to give me an answer."

Atletico dominated possession in the first meeting at the Estadio Vicente Calderon, with Leicester sitting deep and defending most of the 90 minutes, and both teams appearing happy with the 1-0 scoreline afterwards. Simeone said he expected a similar game of few chances in the return on Tuesday, although Craig Shakespeare's side would this time have the advantage of home support.

Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone
Diego Simeone expects another balanced affair at King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

"I repeat what I said before, that due to the opponent's characteristics, and our own, we are very similar teams," he said. "It will not be any different than in Spain [in the first leg]. It will be a tough game, a close result. Details will be decisive for one team or the other.

"We will find ourselves with a big atmosphere, Leicester will feel strong with their fans and we want to find what we have come here looking for. Leicester are a very well organised team, very well balanced."

Simeone was less keen to talk about the future of Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann, for whom Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend €100 million next summer.

"That is a question for Griezmann," Simeone answered shortly.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.