Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran to miss key games after injury - reports
Atletico Madrid right-back Juanfran Torres looks set to miss his team's key games against Bayer Leverkusen and Barcelona with a hamstring injury.
Spain international Juanfran, who has battled for a starting place with €16 million summer signing Sime Vrsaljko this season, was substituted at half-time in Sunday's 3-2 home win over Celta Vigo.
Tests showed the 32-year-old had suffered a "grade I-II injury," a club statement said.
It added: "After being forced to leave the pitch with an injury on Sunday against Celta, Juanfran Torres has undergone a scan which has showed that the Alicante-born player suffered a grade I-II injury in his right hamstring."
Reports said he would be out for two to three weeks -- a period including the Champions League game against Leverkusen and the visit of Barcelona.
Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan
