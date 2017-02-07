Atletico Madrid 'gave everything' in Celta Vigo win - Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann scored the winner in the 88th minute on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann hailed his team's never say die spirit after they scored twice in the last five minutes to come behind to beat Celta Vigo 3-2 in Sunday evening's La Liga clash.

Celta took the lead on just five minutes when Gustavo Cabral headed in following a mistake by Atletico goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya, but six minutes later Fernando Torres equalised with a superb bicycle-kick lob of visiting custodian Sergio Alvarez.

An incident-packed first 45 minutes also saw Celta midfielder Jozabed strike a post, and Torres whack a penalty off the crossbar. The second half began quieter as both teams looked tired from midweek Copa del Rey exertions, but the visitors' John Guidetti finished off a swift counter to make it 2-1 with 12 minutes remaining.

Atletico seemed beaten but they roused themselves and equalised through Yannick Carrasco's 20-yard volley, before Griezmann knocked home from close range to win the game in the 88th minute.

Speaking on BeIn Sports after the game, the France international said he and his teammates always gave everything no matter what the situation of the game.

"The truth is it was an intense game," Griezmann said. "We knew it would be like that, we were ready for it. We turned it around as we are a team, a group, who always gives everything in every minute. And you saw that today.

"The game swung back and forward. We tried to give everything -- and thanks to the substitutes too we were able to turn it around and get the three points."

The result still leaves Atletico in fourth place in the table, four behind third-placed Sevilla, and one ahead of fifth-placed Real Sociedad in a tight race for the last two Champions League qualification spots.

Griezmann admitted that his team had been inconsistent in front of goal recently, but said they aimed to work hard and focus on taking one game at a time.

"Sometimes, the ball does not go in," he said. "But you must give everything, work hard, and we must keep going like this. We must go game by game, and try and win every one that remains."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan