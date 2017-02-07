Atletico Madrid losing ground on La Liga rivals - Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone answers in his usual straightforward manner on Atleti's performance against Barca in their semifinal match.

Diego Simeone admitted Atletico Madrid are losing ground to their La Liga rivals, but his fully-fit squad gives him hope that the Champions League finalists from last term can still find success in the 2016-17 campaign.

Atleti were just eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Barcelona -- losing 3-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 second-leg draw at the Camp Nou -- and face Celta Vigo on Sunday with their Liga title hopes on life support and even a Champions League place in jeopardy.

Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Celta Vigo Celta Vigo 7:45 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

And Simeone, who has managed the club since since 2011, knows the Primera Division title winners from 2013-14 can return to form with their trademark hard work.

He said: "We have lost our consistency and our rivals have improved their results so we will have to run and work hard to fulfil our aims this season.

"Real Madrid are having a fantastic season, Villarreal are competing as always, and Sevilla are betting on the league this time rather than the cups."

Despite sitting fifth in the table ahead of Sunday's clash, Atleti are through to the last-16 of the Champions League and face Bayer Leverkusen in the first-of-two legs on Feb. 21 and can count on a healthy squad to bolster their efforts to reach a third final in four years.

"I am happy right now because we have the majority of players available," he added. "Except for Augusto [Fernandez] and Tiago, who will return next week, the rest are okay.

"We are coming off a result that wasn't positive and that hurts, having worked all month under the illusion of reaching the final.

"But both the second half of the first leg and the entire game at the Camp Nou will give us heart and we want to continue in line with those performances."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.