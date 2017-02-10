Atletico Madrid confirm Diego Godin will be sidelined with groin injury

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Atletcio Madrid's Diego Godin

Atletico Madrid confirm Godin injury

Atletico Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Griezmann happy at Atletico - club chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Luis Enrique disappointed despite win

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Simeone praises team despite Copa loss

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Atleti 'full of pride' despite loss to Barca

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Atleti make Barca look ordinary but fall in cup

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Midfield discontinuity hurting Barcelona

ESPN FC TV
Read

Signs pointing to Griezmann to United

ESPN FC TV
Read

Koke: Atletico 'deserved more' vs. Barca

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Barca advance to Copa final in thriller vs. Atleti

The Match Sam Marsden
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Trending: Ranieri gets Leicester's backing

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Griezmann a good fit for iconic No.7?

English Premier League
Read
Sergio Aguero

Aguero 'stupid' to leave Atletico - Cerezo

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Chelsea won't sell Costa - Atletico chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann to Utd 'ideal' - image consultant

Atletico Madrid Ian Holyman
Read

How can Atleti flip the script on Barca?

Atletico Madrid Joseph Walker
Read

Moreno: Hard to make a case for Atleti

ESPN FC TV
Read

Simeone won't predict Barca outcome

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read
 By Adriana Garcia
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico Madrid confirm Diego Godin will be sidelined with groin injury

Diego Simeone answers in his usual straightforward manner on Atleti's performance against Barca in their semifinal match.

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has been ruled out for a reported period of around two weeks with a thigh injury.

Godin was substituted in the 49th minute of Tuesday's 1-1 Copa del Rey draw at Barcelona.

Atletico said the Uruguay international had undergone a scan on Thursday, which revealed a mild groin strain.

Although the club have not confirmed how long the 30-year-old will be absent for, AS reported that it could be up to two weeks.

That means Godin is expected to be ruled out for Sunday's home game against Celta Vigo and the clash at Sporting Gijon a week later.

However, Atletico will hope that he is fit in time for the Champions League match at Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 21.

Meanwhile, forward Antoine Griezmann and midfielder Nicolas Gaitan also sat out Thursday's training session, with both players doing workouts in the gym after sustaining minor knocks in midweek.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.