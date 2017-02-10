Atletico Madrid confirm Diego Godin will be sidelined with groin injury

Diego Simeone answers in his usual straightforward manner on Atleti's performance against Barca in their semifinal match.

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin has been ruled out for a reported period of around two weeks with a thigh injury.

Godin was substituted in the 49th minute of Tuesday's 1-1 Copa del Rey draw at Barcelona.

Atletico said the Uruguay international had undergone a scan on Thursday, which revealed a mild groin strain.

Although the club have not confirmed how long the 30-year-old will be absent for, AS reported that it could be up to two weeks.

MEDICAL REPORT �� @diegogodin underwent an MRI that confirmed his grade I muscle injury to the right thigh. - Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 9, 2017

That means Godin is expected to be ruled out for Sunday's home game against Celta Vigo and the clash at Sporting Gijon a week later.

However, Atletico will hope that he is fit in time for the Champions League match at Bayer Leverkusen on Feb. 21.

Meanwhile, forward Antoine Griezmann and midfielder Nicolas Gaitan also sat out Thursday's training session, with both players doing workouts in the gym after sustaining minor knocks in midweek.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.