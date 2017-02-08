Previous
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Antoine Griezmann should play for Utd like David Beckham - image consultant

Steve Nicol has his say at the latest rumours, including Man United's reported attempt for Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann's former image consultant believes following in the footsteps of his idol David Beckham by joining Manchester United would be the "ideal scenario" for the Atletico Madrid player.

Sources have told ESPN FC that Griezmann, 25, is United's top transfer target, with media reports claiming the Premier League side will trigger the €100 million release clause in the France international's contract in the summer.

Griezmann has made clear his admiration for former United star Beckham, and Sebastien Bellencontre, who used to manage the Atletico forward's image, has told So Foot a transfer to Old Trafford would be a smart move for him. 

Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

"When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United, I have to say that it would be the ideal scenario in terms of marketing," Bellencontre, whose contract with Griezmann ended in December 2016, said.

"He would be playing in the same club as Beckham, his idol, with the iconic No. 7 on his back. Still speaking in terms outside of sport, PSG would be interesting in French terms, but we've already moved to the international stage."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

