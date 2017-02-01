Atletico Madrid must be intense vs. Barcelona in Copa - Diego Simeone

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
7:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Atletico must be intense - Simeone

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Atletico are Europe's best spenders - report

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Diego Godin

Godin 'very sorry' for Alaves spitting incident

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Neymar: La Liga is world's best

Spanish Primera División
Read

'Four fantastic days' for Torres - Simeone

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Spanish Primera División
Read

Torres 'very happy' after double for Atleti

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Rare Torres double for Atletico

Atletico Madrid Joseph Walker
Read
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
LeganesLeganes
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Simeone welcomes Leganes fixture

Spanish Primera División
Read

Atletico still targeting third La Liga spot - Simeone

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico's Hernandez arrested in domestic dispute

Atletico Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

UCL final to be in Baku or Madrid in 2019

UEFA Champions League Mark Ogden
Read

Simeone: Second half gives Atleti hope

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read

Man United deny Griezmann deal is in place

Manchester United PA Sport
Read

Luis Enrique hails Barca's quick start

Spanish Copa del Rey
Read
Moussa Dembele

Conte will have £100m for Van Dijk, Dembele

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Griezmann, Atletico doomed by slow start

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Atleti lacked intensity in first half - Torres

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico Madrid must be intense vs. Barcelona in Copa - Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid didn't play like themselves in the first half of their 2-1 Copa del Rey loss to Barcelona.
Catch all the goals scored in LaLiga Santander 2016-17 match played between Atletico Madrid vs Leganes on February 4, 2017.
Fernando Torres found his way back into the goals, grabbing a brace and leading Atleti to a smooth 2-0 win over Leganes.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says his team will not be throwing caution to the wind in Tuesday's Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Barcelona.

Atletico go to the Camp Nou on Tuesday looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from last week's first leg, boosted by a second-half performance in which they dominated and had chances to equalise or win the game, but knowing they must score at least twice if they are to progress to the final.

The Argentine told the pregame news conference that it was risky to leave too many spaces for Barca to counter into, although his team would look to play with intensity and bring the game to their opponents.

"Many things will be said, but we are playing against a team very strong at home, for sure the best in the world," Simeone said. "I have never liked adventures, I prefer realities. They are ready to be pressed, and can counter-attack very well. We need to score more goals than them, above a 2-1. We must play with the same intensity we have had at our best times this season, and feel well about ourselves as a team."

Simeone declined to say whether Fernando Torres, who scored his first La Liga goals since September in Saturday's 2-0 win over Leganes, would stay in the XI for Tuesday's game.

"We have not yet trained today for the game," he said. "Tomorrow we will decide the team which starts."

Definitely out of the match is suspended Atletico captain Gabi, but Simeone said he was boosted to have midfielder Thomas Partey back from the African Nations Cup,  where he played a part as Ghana finished fourth.

"[Gabi] is very good at pressing up top, above all," Simeone said. "He is the heart of the team, I always say that. We hope that with him absent, we can replace him with the players available. Thomas has had a very good African Cup of Nations, and is a very good option to have back in the squad."

Injured centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez was not yet ready to return, Simeone said.

"Jose is much better, but has not been given the medical all-clear yet, even though he trained very well," he said. "For Sunday we hope he is available."

Simeone did not comment on the case of young Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez, with reports claiming that prosecutors have called for a seven-month prison sentence for the France underage international in an alleged domestic violence case.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.