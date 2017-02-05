Fernando Torres 'has had four fantastic days' for Atletico - Diego Simeone

Fernando Torres' two goals were all Atletico Madrid needed to beat Leganes on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone hailed "fantastic" Fernando Torres after the veteran's double strike in Saturday's 2-0 La Liga victory at home to Leganes.

Almost 16 years after making his debut for Atletico against Leganes in a Segunda Division clash, Torres got on the scoresheet by reacting quickly after Antoine Griezmann's penalty miss, and added a second with a confident clip to the net soon after half-time.

Before Saturday, Torres -- 33 next month -- had not scored in his last 11 La Liga games, stretching back to September. But he had earned his starting spot with an excellent second-half showing as Atletico lost 2-1 to Barcelona in last Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first leg.

And the Atletico coach told the postgame news conference that "El Nino" was an example for his hard work both in games and training, while stopping short of confirming that he would be offered a new deal next summer.

"Torres has had four fantastic days," Simeone said. "That speaks well of his strength to keep working and battling. He was not playing but he trained the same as always. That is his best virtue and I hope he stays on this same path now.

"Renewing his contract depends on many factors -- the club, sporting director and the coach. As always, it depends on results."

Griezmann's penalty miss was his fifth failure from the spot from seven attempts since joining Atletico in summer 2014, but Simeone would not say he would be looking for a new taker.

"Even [Diego] Maradona had a spell when he was missing penalties," Simeone said. "[Lionel] Messi, Neymar... Griezmann is just another of those fantastic players who can miss penalties."

Fernando Torres found his way back into the goals, grabbing a brace and leading Atleti to a smooth 2-0 win over Leganes.

Simeone said he had not particularly enjoyed his evening at a cold and wet Calderon, however he was happy with how his players had wrapped up the three points quickly.

"I did not like the game at all," he said. "It was an ugly match, with the bad weather... but the players resolved it well and quickly. There were bits and pieces of good play."

Midfielder Saul Niguez was replaced by attacker Rafael Correa at half-time, with Simeone saying the change had been tactical not due to any injury.

"I thought that [Saul] was not having a good game, and the 1-0 result was very tight," he said. "We thought Correa could do them damage, and it worked just perfectly."