Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez arrested in domestic dispute

Spanish police say they have arrested Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for allegedly hitting his girlfriend.

A spokesman for Spain's law enforcement agency Guardia Civil confirmed to ESPN that they were called to the player's home in Las Rozas, near Madrid, at 2:30 a.m. and that Hernandez did not resist arrest.

The girlfriend and the the 20-year-old Hernandez were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Hernandez's girlfriend has not pressed charges although the player remains in custody.

Hernandez will stand before a judge later on Friday in a magistrates court in Majadahonda, near Madrid, on charges of domestic assault.

The France U21 player was an unused substitute in Atletico's 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first leg.

Hernandez last played for Atletico in a 2-2 draw at Eibar in the Copa on Jan. 25.

