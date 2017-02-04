Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez arrested in domestic dispute
Spanish police say they have arrested Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for allegedly hitting his girlfriend.
A spokesman for Spain's law enforcement agency Guardia Civil confirmed to ESPN that they were called to the player's home in Las Rozas, near Madrid, at 2:30 a.m. and that Hernandez did not resist arrest.
The girlfriend and the the 20-year-old Hernandez were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Hernandez's girlfriend has not pressed charges although the player remains in custody.
Hernandez will stand before a judge later on Friday in a magistrates court in Majadahonda, near Madrid, on charges of domestic assault.
The France U21 player was an unused substitute in Atletico's 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first leg.
Hernandez last played for Atletico in a 2-2 draw at Eibar in the Copa on Jan. 25.
Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.