12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
7:30 PM UTC
Home: 21/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 27/20 
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Betis
Postp
Metz
Marseille
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 10/3  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/20 
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 21/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 31/20 
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
 By Adriana Garcia
Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez arrested in domestic dispute

Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid didn't play like themselves in the first half of their 2-1 Copa del Rey loss to Barcelona.

Spanish police say they have arrested Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for allegedly hitting his girlfriend.

A spokesman for Spain's law enforcement agency Guardia Civil confirmed to ESPN that they were called to the player's home in Las Rozas, near Madrid, at 2:30 a.m. and that Hernandez did not resist arrest.

The girlfriend and the the 20-year-old Hernandez were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Hernandez's girlfriend has not pressed charges although the player remains in custody.

Hernandez will stand before a judge later on Friday in a magistrates court in Majadahonda, near Madrid, on charges of domestic assault.

The France U21 player was an unused substitute in Atletico's 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in Wednesday's Copa del Rey semifinal first leg.

Hernandez last played for Atletico in a 2-2 draw at Eibar in the Copa on Jan. 25.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

