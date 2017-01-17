Atletico Madrid's Kevin Gameiro confident he'll regain form
Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro said that the "demands are very high" at the Vicente Calderon but he feels personally set for an excellent first season at the club.
France international Gameiro joined Atletico from Sevilla from €30 million last summer and started impressively, but his own personal form slumped as the team hit a dip through the fall, going on a run of just one win in five La Liga games.
Diego Simeone's side have recently found more consistency in the league, winning their last three matches without conceding a goal, although Gameiro has lost his starting place to veteran Fernando Torres in both their La Liga outings of 2017 after not scoring since November.
Speaking to French TV station Telefoot, in quotes via AS, Gameiro said things got tense around the club when results were not good, however he was confident of returning to form and ending the season on a high.
"When you do not win a game there is tension, it's a bad atmosphere," Gameiro said. "The demands are very high here, above all for results. This is my first season here and to be able to score 20 goals would be a perfect campaign."
Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan
