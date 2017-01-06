Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez out with hamstring strain

Catch all the goals scored in LaLiga Santander 2016-17 match played between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2017.

Watch the match highlights for LaLiga Santander 2016-17 match played between Eibar vs Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2017.

Goals from Niguez and Griezmann gave Atletico Madrid a much needed win against Eibar.

Lucas Hernandez strained his hamstring in Tuesday's Copa del Rey action.

Atletico Madrid backup left-back Lucas Hernandez faces a short spell on the sidelines after tweaking a hamstring in Tuesday evening's Copa del Rey clash against Las Palmas at the Estadio Vicente Calderon.

Atletico lost 3-2 over the 90 minutes, but progressed 4-3 on aggregate to the quarterfinals, although the injury forced the 20-year-old to leave the action at half-time.

Subsequent tests carried out in the Spanish capital have confirmed a hamstring strain, although the issue does not appear too serious and the reported Manchester City target is not expected to spend too much time out.

PARTE MÉDICO ? @lucas5hernandez sufre una sobrecarga muscular en el recto anterior del muslo derecho ➡️ https://t.co/g6iwrWFS3B pic.twitter.com/2yvljAPHwc - Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 11, 2017

"Lucas Hernandez has undergone medical examination this Wednesday and our player has been diagnosed with a strain in his right thigh muscle," a club statement said. "The left-back had to be replaced at half-time by Gabi. The former rojiblanco youth team player will undergo physiotherapy treatment and training in the gym. His return depends on his recovery."

Calderon youth product Lucas has emerged as a reliable option at the back for Atletico coach Diego Simeone -- and the France international has featured in seven games across La Liga and the Champions League already this season.

