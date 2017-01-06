Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez out with hamstring strain

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
Las PalmasLas Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
EibarEibar
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Lucas Hernandez strained his hamstring in Tuesday's Copa del Rey action.

Atletico Madrid backup left-back Lucas Hernandez faces a short spell on the sidelines after tweaking a hamstring in Tuesday evening's Copa del Rey clash against Las Palmas at the Estadio Vicente Calderon.

Atletico lost 3-2 over the 90 minutes, but progressed 4-3 on aggregate to the quarterfinals, although the injury forced the 20-year-old to leave the action at half-time.

Subsequent tests carried out in the Spanish capital have confirmed a hamstring strain, although the issue does not appear too serious and the reported Manchester City target is not expected to spend too much time out.

"Lucas Hernandez has undergone medical examination this Wednesday and our player has been diagnosed with a strain in his right thigh muscle," a club statement said. "The left-back had to be replaced at half-time by Gabi. The former rojiblanco youth team player will undergo physiotherapy treatment and training in the gym. His return depends on his recovery."

Calderon youth product Lucas has emerged as a reliable option at the back for Atletico coach Diego Simeone -- and the France international has featured in seven games across La Liga and the Champions League already this season.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

