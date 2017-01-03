Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Simeone happy to see Griezmann at Best awards

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos

Griezmann not in FIFPro's World11 squad

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
When are The Best FIFA Football awards?

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.

Ronaldo, Messi vie for FIFA The Best award

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Simeone delighted with Griezmann goal

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Eibar 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Spanish Primera División
Griezmann ends goal drought

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
EibarEibar
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Simeone, Atletico excited to play again

Spanish Primera División
United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Rumour Rater: Griezmann to United?

International
Diego Simeone

Simeone demanding more from Atletico

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Pogba 'proud' of Griezmann's progress

Transfers PA Sport
Juanfran action for Atleti

Versatile Juanfran finds home of right flank

Atletico Madrid Joseph Walker
Ronaldo, Messi in UEFA Team of the Year

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Diego Simeone & Saul Niguez

Saul: I've been 'lacking consistency' this season

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Antoine Griezmann

Break does Atleti wonders

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Koke

Atleti got 'aggression' back vs. Las Palmas

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
 By Dermot Corrigan
Diego Simeone happy to see Antoine Griezmann at FIFA's The Best awards

ESPN FC's Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley discuss the notable omissions from FIFPro's 2016 World XI.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says it was a matter of "great pride" for the club that Antoine Griezmann attended Monday's FIFA The Best gala, where the France international finished third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the voting for the best player of 2016. 

Griezmann made the journey to Zurich knowing he had little prospect of beating Ronaldo or Messi to the award, and while there he also learned he had been surprisingly left out of the FIFA FIFPro World11 team.

No Barcelona players attended the ceremony -- attracting criticism from members of the Real Madrid squad -- with the Catalan club's players reported to want to focus their efforts on overturning their 2-1 first-leg defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey round of 16 when they play the return match on Wednesday.

Atletico's Copa clash with Las Palmas is 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday night, but Simeone said he was happy for Griezmann to attend.

"We are proud to have Antoine at the gala, for him, and for the group," he said. "When they asked me if he could go, I said it was a great pride and him being there would be good for him. He is in the match squad and we will talk about who starts the game [on Tuesday evening]."

Atletico are 2-0 ahead from last week's first leg at Las Palmas but will be missing attacker Kevin Gameiro, who has flu, while winger Yannick Carrasco is not yet ready to return from an Achilles tendon injury.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

