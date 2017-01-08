Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
1
LIVE 71'
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone delighted with Antoine Griezmann goal

Goals from Niguez and Griezmann gave Atletico Madrid a much needed win against Eibar.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone welcomed the return to scoring of striker Antoine Griezmann after the 2-0 win at Eibar on Saturday afternoon.

Atletico came into the game having won just two of their last six games in La Liga, and lost on their last two away trips -- but in their first league outing of 2017 brought a welcome three points with the goals coming from midfielder Saul Niguez and Griezmann.

Goals from the France international, third in the voting for the 2016 Ballon d'Or, had fuelled Atletico's victories earlier in the season but his late strike at Ipurua was his first in La Liga since October, while fellow forwards Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres have also been on barren runs.

Simeone told his postmatch news conference that it was vital for his side that their hard work at the back was then complemented by strikers taking their chances.

"We depend a lot on Griezmann's form -- to complete the work of the team," he said. "The same as Fernando and Gameiro. But the first thing is the hard work of the team, battling for every ball.

"We did great work as a team, working together to supply what the game needed, against a very strong opponent with great spirit. In the first half we found it tough, they were the better team, but in the second 45 minutes we were closer to what we were looking for."

Griezmann has been out of scoring form of late.

Speaking on BeIN sports after the game, Griezmann said that the performance had been more like what people were used to seeing from Simeone's side.

"We have returned to being Atleti," Griezmann said. "We were good at the back, kept a clean sheet with 11 players defending. And up front we did damage with the few chances we had.

"It was a difficult game on a difficult pitch, but we gave everything. In the first half we found it tough to get into the game, but in the second half we were much better."

Part of a "back to basics" approach from Simeone, on the fifth anniversary of his return to the club as coach, saw centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez playing in a holding midfield role and struggle at times to deal with the new position.

"It went as expected," the coach said. "It is not easy to play in that position, and even less in a pressurised place like this ground. At half-time I told him it was normal what was happening. In the second half we were back playing like at the start."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

