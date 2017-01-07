Diego Simeone demanding more from Atletico Madrid vs. Eibar

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe says he would bet on Antoine Griezmann staying at Atletico for their first season in their new stadium.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has said he hopes to see further evidence that his team are back to their old selves in Saturday afternoon's La Liga trip to Eibar.

Atletico have won just two of their last six La Liga games, slipping to sixth in the table, amid debate at the Estadio Vicente Calderon over whether a more adventurous style of play this season has seen them lose the solidity which had been so impressive through recent years.

Simeone's side looked to have regained their old stubborn form in Tuesday's 2-0 Copa del Rey win at Las Palmas, and the Colchoneros coach told the pregame news conference that he hoped the "inconsistency" of recent months was now behind them.

"I would like to see more improvement in this game," Simeone said. "We played at Las Palmas as a team, and hopefully tomorrow that situation is repeated. In the last three months our inconsistency took us away from where we have always been.

"It is not easy as the other teams are competing better. But that is our challenge from now, to balance these feelings, but not to get away from what has made us believe in what we do, going from game to game."

Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann got his first domestic goal since October in the midweek game in the Canary Islands, with focus then shifting to strike partner Kevin Gameiro being now five games without finding the net.

"I am not worried about [Gameiro's] run, or that of Fernando [Torres] or Griezmann," Simeone said. "They are goalscorers and will score more. The more chances made, the better the team play, the closer they will be."

Atletico have won on both trips to Ipurua since Eibar were promoted to the Primera Division in 2015, but under coach Jose Luis Mendilibar the small Basque side have consolidated their position in the division, and spent the winter break just two places behind Simeone's team in the table.

"They are a team who know exactly how they want to play," the Argentine said. "Their coach is doing very good work. They are close to the best they can be -- intense, good play down the wings, get many people into both penalty areas, are quick to second balls, and show lots of aggression. We will have to take the game to a place which is better for us."

Simeone laughed off a question about a gesture made at Atletico's annual open training session this week when local media claimed that, after recent uncertainty about his future, he was communicating to fans at the Calderon that he was staying at the club.

"I love how things get invented, from one gesture, and people generalise," he said. "I had been playing with my kid was just saying that I had won. It was interpreted another way, although not in a bad way for the fans."

