Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez: I've been 'lacking consistency' this season

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Diego Simeone & Saul Niguez

Saul: I've been 'lacking consistency' this season

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Antoine Griezmann

Winter break does Atleti wonders in Copa

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read
Koke

Atleti got 'aggression' back vs. Las Palmas

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Copa: Atletico cruise; Celta thrash Valencia

Copa del Rey ESPN staff
Read

Griezmann frustrated by transfer talk

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Simeone: No use dwelling on Diego Costa

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

United must wait for Griezmann, Saul

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
Lucas Hernandez in action for Atletico Madrid against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Atletico rejected City bids for Hernandez's

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read
Filipe Luis played a big role in Atletico Madrid's 2013-14 La Liga title success.

Atletico's Filipe Luis returns to fitness

Atletico Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Simeone will be at Atleti next season - CEO

Atletico Madrid ESPN staff
Read

Report cards: Europe's biggest clubs

FC United ESPN staff
Read
Atletico Madrid celebrated a deserved win at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

Atleti's UCL campaign the highlight

Report Card: Atletico Madrid Joseph Walker
Read

The Sweeper: Materazzi trolls Zidane

International
Read

When will Griezmann leave Atleti?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Simeone may stay at Atleti despite Inter talk

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Man United to offer £60m for Griezmann

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Copa: Atleti advance; Malaga eliminated

Copa del Rey PA Sport
Read
Fernando Torres celebrates with Angel Correa after scoring a goal against Guijuelo in the Copa del Rey.

Atletico fringes thrive in win vs. Guijuelo

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings Joseph Walker
Read

Hunter: Madrid intense as Barca, Atletico lapse

La Liga midseason review Graham Hunter
Read
 By Dermot Corrigan
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez: I've been 'lacking consistency' this season

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe says he would bet on Antoine Griezmann staying at Atletico for their first season in their new stadium.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has admitted that his form this season has dipped, with injuries and formation changes not helping him to get the consistency he showed during 2015-16.

Saul's displays last season led him to be linked with a number of Europe's top clubs, with Manchester United regularly spoken of as a potential destination for a player who last summer signed a new Atletico contract, which runs until 2021 and contains an €80 million release clause.

However, his 2016-17 campaign has not gone as smoothly, with a number of niggling injury issues and coach Diego Simeone choosing to leave him on the bench from time to time even when available.

"This season I have been lacking consistency," Saul told Marca. "Some games I have played well, others no. Last season I finished off playing a number of games at a high level, this year I am not getting that consistency.

"There are many reasons. I have also had injuries, I sometimes played with pain or an injection. Sometimes that makes you lose your confidence and you have to start again from zero."

Diego Simeone & Saul Niguez
Saul Niguez has struggled for form this season.

This season has seen fellow midfielder Koke's exact position on the field come up for discussion, which has also had a knock-on effect on whether Saul has got to play in his favoured central role or out wide.

"These are things that the boss decides, in some games Koke plays in the centre and me out wide, or on the bench," Saul said. "The good thing about players like us is that we can play in many positions, we try and do the best possible wherever we are picked.

"[Last year] we were four midfielders playing in a line across the centre of the pitch, but this season it is different. Personally when I play in the centre I feel more comfortable, as I have always said. But the decision is down to the boss."

Saul also said that Simeone's side, which have slipped to sixth in La Liga, are looking to regain the solidity which made them so hard to beat in previous seasons.

"The opposition teams are well prepared, they have taken points off us, something we did not expect," he said. "But we are good, working hard and looking forward. The only thing which has really changed are the statistics.

"We try to be just as solid in defence, but we have conceded more goals. There have been some individual mistakes, but we are working hard as a team to get that solidity back."

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @dermotmcorrigan

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.